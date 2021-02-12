Home
Entertainment
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Maggie Grace

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Maggie Grace

1 min ago

Maggie has been turning heads from the moment she made her first on screen appearance. Even though she was young at the time, it was clear that she had a bright future ahead of her. Not only did Maggie meet the expectations that people set for her, but she surpassed them. Now with almost 20 years of experience to her name, Maggie has made dozens of on screen appearances and she’s become a star along the way. Most people will know her best from her role in the popular series Fear the Walking Dead. She will also have a role in an upcoming horror film called Incident on 459. Continue reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Maggie Grace.

1. She Is An Ohio Native

Maggie was born and raised in a small town in Ohio called Worthington. Although there’s something to be said about the charm of small towns, they typically aren’t the best places to start careers in the entertainment industry. Maggie eventually decided to move to Los Angeles where she currently lives.

2. She Enjoys Journaling

Long before Maggie was making money expressing herself through acting, she found comfort in a much more private release: journaling. She has been keeping a journal for more than half of her life. Like many people, Maggie probably feels like writing her thoughts and feelings down is a great way to avoid keeping things bottled inside.

3. She Is An Anglophile

Despite being born and raised in the United States, England has a very special place in Maggie’s heart. According to Female First, Maggie said, “I’m a complete anglophile – I came here first when I was 13 – I had a pen pal since I was eight in the Lake District and I went to school with her. I was really into Shakespeare and some of the English poets from the Lake District.”

4. She Loves Nature

There’s nothing better than being outdoors on a beautiful day and experiencing all that peace and beauty that nature has to offer. Maggie loves spending time outdoors and she is very passionate about taking care of the earth. She has even attended protests against climate change.

5. She Is Been On Broadway

Oh, you thought Maggie’s on screen work was all that she’s done? Nope, she’s also found lots of success in the theater world. She made her Broadway debut in 2012 in a production of Picnic. We weren’t able to locate any information on whether or not she has plans to do more theater work.

6. She Is A Wife And Mother

The world may see Maggie as a successful actress, but when she’s away from work she two far more important titles: wife and mom. She and her husband, Brent Bushnell, have been married since 2017 and have one child together. Brent also works in the entertainment industry and is the CEO of a company called Two Bit Circus.

7. She Has A Pet Cat Which She Found On The Set Of Lost

Have you ever felt like you just happened to be in the right place at the right time? That’s exactly what happened to Maggie when she came across her pet cat for the first time. While on the set of Lost, Maggie saw a feral cat that appeared to be close to death. She named the cat Roo and took him in as a pet. She later referred to him as her “travel buddy”.

8. She Is Very Adventurous

We’re all familiar with the phrase ‘you only live once’ and that’s something Maggie takes very seriously. She’s all about making the most out of every moment and she loves trying new things. From paddle boarding to horseback riding and rock climbing, Maggie is never afraid of a little adrenaline rush.

9. She Is Not Afraid To Stand Up For What She Believes In

Maggie is the kind of person who is really passionate about the things she believes in and she’s not shy about sharing that passion with the world. She has used her platform to raise awareness to several causes voter registration, women’s rights, and environmental issues. In addition to posting on social media, Maggie also stands behind these things through her actions in real life.

10. She Loves Connecting With Fans

When you’re part of a show like Fear The Walking Dead you instantly become part of a large community of people who love the show. Maggie enjoys getting the chance to connect and interact with fans online and she also likes attended different events that allow her to connect with people in person.

About The Author

Camille Moore
More from this Author

Camille has a master's degree from Saint Joseph University's Writing Studies program, and she currently works as the Writing Center Assistant Director at a small university in western Pennsylvania. Camille's writing has been published on several websites, and she enjoys writing articles and short stories in her spare time. You can follow Camille on Twitter @CamealAshley.

Related Posts

Add Comment

Valheim troll
What Exactly is Valheim And Why Are People Obsessed With It?
This is The Mandalorian Explained by Someone Who’s Never Seen It
The Reason Why WandaVision is Set To Look like a Sitcom
Everything We Know about Yellowstone Prequel Y: 1883 So Far
Five Disney Movies That Don’t Have a Villain
Why The Movie “Over the Edge” Deserves a Modern Reboot
Why We’ll Be Watching M. Night Shyamalan’s “Old”
Five Movies You Totally Forgot Michael Caine was In
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Maggie Grace
10 Questions With “Willy’s Wonderland” Composer Émoi
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Katie Price
Five Actors Who Should Play Tom Brady in a Biopic
Marvel comics: House of M
Top 10 Marvel Comics Storylines You Should Read
10 Marvel Heroes That Actually Act More Like Villains
DC Comics Reveals That The Joker Will Get His Own Series
Freddy Krueger, Jason and Pinhead are Fighting the Power Rangers in Fan-Made Comic
Sword Art Online VR
Why We Want a Sword Art Online Style VR MMO
The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf
What We Expect From The Witcher Netflix Anime
Demon Slayer Hinokami Keppuutan
What We Want From The Demon Slayer PS4 Game
Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood
Why Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood is The Best Anime
Destiny 2 Battlegrounds
What is the Battlegrounds Seasonal Activity in Destiny 2?
Destiny 2 Season of the Chosen
Our Initial Thoughts on Season of the Chosen in Destiny 2
Lord of the Rings: Gollum
What We Want From The Lord of the Rings: Gollum
Sword Art Online VR
Why We Want a Sword Art Online Style VR MMO