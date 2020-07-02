10 Things You Didn’t Know about Maile Hammahz

Being a social media star is something of a career dream these days. Young people all over the internet want to make it big and famous as a person who gets to run their own content line and make money while doing it. If you do it right, you can do it big. Maile Hammahz is one of those young women who is doing it right. She has a huge social following, and she’s managed to make it pretty big for someone who is still so young. Here’s everything you need to know about the up and coming social media star.
1. She’s Part of a House
She is one of the new members of a new house call the Vault. It’s run by a social media management agency, and she gets to claim a house room there with some of the other biggest stars on social media around her own age. They film themselves, take photos of themselves, and they do what they have to do to get more people to follow them, follow one another, and hype their own house.
2. She’s New to Social Media
We don’t want to say new like she just joined, but she only just joined TikTok in September of 2019. She’s not even a year old on the platform yet, but she’s got her whole life in front of her. She became big when she was posting videos of herself went onto the ForYou page, which brought her a lot of followers and a lot of attention.
3. She’s Hawaiian
It’s one of the first things that people began to notice about her when they followed her. Her Hawaiian beauty is remarkable, and her fans love seeing her modeling photos. She’s done well thanks to her heritage, and it’s something she is quite proud of.
4. She’s Young
She was born on September 2, 2002, which means she’s not even a legal adult just yet. She’s only 17, which means she’s spending time in a house with people who are older than her, some of them legal adults, and some of them sleeping there regularly. It does make us wonder how these houses work since she is not an adult. Is there an adult on premise to make sure these kids don’t act up? We don’t know.
5. She Claims to Be Part of the Hawaiian Royal Bloodline
If you peruse her Instagram account, she mentions she’s from O’ahu. She also mentions she is part of the Hawaiian royal bloodline. We aren’t sure what that means or how related she is to this royal family, but she doesn’t hesitate to make sure the world knows where she stands with them.
6. She’s Speaking Out
She’s not a fan of racism, and she’s not afraid to say it. However, she’s also appalled and horrified that the people in the United States are taking things to the level that they are. While she feels racism is wrong, she feels rioting and looting are also wrong. She’s made it very clear she does not support this, she will not support this, and she will not stand for it.
7. She’s Artistic
One of the best parts of her social media page is her art. She’s incredibly talented, and we hope she uses her social media super stardom to help her reach a new level of fame with her artwork. She’s seriously so talented. We highly recommend you go take a look at her work on her Instagram page.
8. She’s Got a Good Reputation
One thing about her is that she has a great reputation around her following. When you go through comments and things like such, people really do enjoy her and her lack of drama. She’s not into it, she’s not really going to find it, and it doesn’t seem to find her.
9. She’s Focused
Whatever has her attention has her attention. Right now, she’s working on her art and her modeling and her social media accounts, and she doesn’t appear to really have a lot of time for anything that is not her level of cool. She’s not someone who appears to focus on anything that doesn’t matter in her life, and that’s a good thing. She’s good at being herself, and she’s good at being low key about everything.
10. She’s Got a Large Following
On TikTok, she’s got more than 1.7 million followers. On her Instagram account, she has more than 114k followers, but she also only has 35 posts spanning the last 5 years of her life. Her first Instagram post is from March 28, 2015. She has a photo of a mermaid she’s drawn, and that’s followed by nothing but art photos for some time.