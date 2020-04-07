10 Things You Didn’t Know about MaKayla Brownlee

Makayla Brownlee is one of the contestants who was picked to compete in American Idol 2020. The 17-year-old wowed fans with her splendid performances every time she came on stage. However, according to American Idol’s Hawaii Week 1, her performance on ‘More Hearts than Mine’ by Ingrid Andres did not impress the judges, hence she got disqualified for the next round. If curious to know more about this gifted artist below are 10 lesser-known facts about her.
1. Her Family
Makayla was born in 2002, coincidentally the same year that American Idol started airing. Henece, she is presently 17 years of age. Her father, who has been of great support in the Idol is Mark. Her Mother’s name is not yet known. However, Makayla has severally brought her up in conversations saying that she and her mother had been fond of watching Idol’s episodes every season. She has four siblings.
2. Her Background
Most of Makayla’s Family members are into music. Beginning with her a father who is a long time musician who plays in bands. Also, two of Makayla’s siblings are into music as well. Ryan Brownlee plays drums for the Morrison County band, whereas Mark Jr. is a lead singer in a band named Mark Brownlee Jr. and ATG. Most probably, Makayla took an interest in music from her family. She began training on how to play guitar and keyboards and sometimes joined her father and brothers during on-stage performances. Later, she would be hired to perform solo in local bars.
3.She Started Performing at 7
As seen above, Makayla has always been into music, from quite a young age, but it was not until she was 7 that she got to perform on stage. It was during the Kansas Wheat Festival where she sang ‘The House that Built Me’ by Miranda Lambert. The Kansas Wheat Festival is a five-day event that takes place every year, in her hometown, and brings together hundreds or even thousands of people. According to The Wichita Eagle, Makayla had been scared before the performance but afterward was convinced that music is what she wanted to do. She hasn’t turned back since
4.She Suffers from Vasovagal Syncope
During one of the episodes in American Idol, Brownlee suffered a seizure while performing onstage. She had been singing ‘Rainbow’ by Kacey Musgraves when suddenly her speech became disoriented, and she quickly walked off the stage before collapsing to the floor. This left the judges very much worried. As her dad explained, Makayla suffers from Vasovagal Syncope. It is a health condition that causes her to react to stressful situations different from most people, as sometimes, it causes her seizures. “She can’t control it”, he said. A couple of hours later, Makayla came back on stage and presented an outstanding performance that made Perry shed tears of joy. According to Medical News Today, Vasovagal Syncope is a condition whereby one occasionally faints due to a sudden drop in heart rate or blood pressure. This is caused by a lack of sufficient oxygen to the brain. Usually, severe pain, anxiety, exhaustion or sudden changes in body posture trigger the health condition. Though sometimes patients may attain injuries from passing out, generally, the medical condition is harmless.
5. This is not Her First Time on American Idol
This, is not the first time she has tried her luck in American Idol. During 2018, she had also auditioned but was not as successful. Following that she was only 16 years old at the time, the producers of the show advised her to practice and come back the following year- which she did.
6. She Recently Won a Local TV Contest
Usually, there are thousands of people who would like to perform in front of the judges during auditions. However, in reality, it is not possible to give everyone a chance to perform due to time constraints. To curb this, sometimes before auditions, the idol organizes local competitions where contestants can submit a short video clip of them singing. The producers of the show then watch the videos and pick outstanding performances. Winners of these performances are then given top priority during auditions. This happened in Makayla’s location and she was lucky enough to be picked among the top 10.
7. She Was the Winner of the Derby Recreation Commission’s 150th Sing-Off competition
Once again, Makayla proved her singing prowess when she emerged winner of the Derby Recreation Commission’s 150th Sing-Off competition, in October 2019. There were many contestants but only 10 were picked to compete against each other and Makayla was among them. She went on to beat the other 9 and emerged the winner. Makayla then received a 300 dollars cash prize. In the opening round, she had chosen to sing ‘Creepy by Radiohead while in the final round she chose ‘Travel in Soldier’ by Dixie Chicks.
8. She once won a $5000 Scholarship in a Bowling Competition
According to the Derby Informer, Makayla does not only excel in music but also in bowling. In 2014, she took part in 2014 Rockford, Ill., bowling tournament and emerged winner. To crown her efforts, she was awarded a $5000 scholarship.
9. Relationship Status
Makayla is currently dating. Her boyfriend was seen in the American idol episodes offering her his support. According to Makayla, they are very much in love and she enjoys spending time with him. Her family also seems to be in support of their relationship as they were seen sitting together with him during her final performance.
10. Social Media Pages
Makayla can be found on social media platforms including, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. She rarely posts, but when she does, she can be seen having fun either with her friends or family, which pictures her as a very lively person.
Conclusion
No doubt that Makayla is talented in Music. At only 17, she has already made huge and commendable strides in her career. Even though she did not win this season’s American Idol, the young artist is sure to cut out for even greater things. Catch her on her social media pages to find out what she is up to.