Relationships can be challenging enough when they’re kept private, but when two people decide to share their relationship with the world things can get even more complicated. However, Makenna Quesenberry feels confident that her relationship with Siesta Key star Garrett Miller is strong enough to withstand any obstacles they may face. Makenna is part of the show’s latest season, and there are a lot of people who are excited to watch her and Garrett’s journey. While the series may be her first experience with reality TV, she certainly isn’t a stranger to attention. Makenna is already popular on Instagram and being on the show will only increase her following. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Makenna Quesenberry.
1. She Went To High School In Maryland
Outside her relationship with Garrett, McKenna is a fairly private person so there isn’t a lot of information about her life floating around the internet. We did, however, find out that she went to Alleghany High School in Maryland. While there she was active in athletics as a member of the cheerleading, track and field, and soccer teams. Despite having gone to high school in Maryland, it’s unclear whether she’s originally from there.
2. She Loves To Travel
Traveling is one thing that most people wish they could do more of. McKenna is one of the lucky few who has been able to travel far and wide. She loves visiting new places and this is something that she and Garrett have in common. She has gotten the chance to visit lots of beautiful locations including Iceland, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, and Hawaii. As a couple, Makenna and Garrett have lots of places they would love to eventually visit together.
3. She’s A Dog Mom
All of the dog lovers out there will be pleased to know that Makenna is a proud member of team dog. Makenna has a cute dog who has his very own highlight section on her Instagram profile. If she were to make him his own Instagram account, I think it’s safe to say that he would have more followers than most of us.
4. She Suffers From Anxiety
From the outside looking in, it might be easy for people to get the idea that Makenna has had a perfect life and doesn’t know what it’s like to deal with obstacles, but that’s not entirely true. During a Q&A on Instagram, Makenna revealed that she has dealt with moments of anxiety over the years.
5. She Met Garrett In Tampa
Have you ever met someone and instantly felt like you’ve known them for your whole life? That’s how exactly Garrett and McKenna felt the first time they met when they were out in Tampa. They shared a brief hug and they both felt an instant connection. The two went on a date not long after their first meeting, and the sparks just continued to fly. They have been inseparable ever since.
6. She Likes To Workout
Makenna’s days as a competitive athlete may be behind her, but that hasn’t stopped her from staying in shape. She loves to stay active and she has made it a point to include exercise in her regular routine. In addition to being good for her body, working out has also proven to be good for her mind. At some point, Makenna would love to open her own yoga studio.
7. She Loves Fashion
As an Instagram influencer, it goes without saying that Makenna loves to stay up on the latest fashion trends. On top of that, she also has a great sense of style and she has decided to turn her love for fashion into a business opportunity. During her Q&A on Instagram, Makenna and Garrett revealed that they were in the process of starting an apparel line. Their company, MHUSE, has yet to make its official launch.
8. She’s 21
Of course, when Makenna and Garrett first got together, lots of people were curious to know how old she is. Although we don’t know Makenna’s exact date of birth, we do know that she was 20-years-old when she and Garrett first met. As of May 2021, she’s 21-years-old which makes her a few years younger than Garrett.
10. She Likes To Surf
If there’s one more who’s always down for an adventure, it’s Makenna. She isn’t afraid to step outside of her comfort zone and have a good adrenaline rush from time to time. One of the things she likes to do is go surfing, and she got the chance to do it while she was in Hawaii.