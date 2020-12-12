Making the Argument for Karl Urban to Be MCU’s Wolverine

If you’re thinking that you’ve already seen Karl Urban in the MCU you’re right, he played the part of Skurge in Thor: Ragnarok, and unfortunately was made into a parody of the character from the comics. On the upside though, Skurge had the chance to die a hero’s death since he ended up fighting against Hela’s undead minions and was killed by Hela as kind of an afterthought. But given that little tidbit, it’s not too hard to see that being cast as Logan/Wolverine wouldn’t really conflict with the role he’s already completed. Plus, as it’s been pointed out by others, there have been a few actors that have played multiple roles in the MCU as far as movies and TV shows go. The only thing that stands out as a criticism is one that a lot of people made known when Hugh Jackman still had a firm hold of the role, and that’s the fact that Urban stands a firm 6’1″m, which is still quite a bit taller than the character of Wolverine in the comics. When you consider the comic character only stands about 5’3″, or around there, it’s hard to think that guys that are nearly a foot taller can really play him accurately. But Jackman managed to do it for a while, so it’s not hard to think that Urban could accomplish this as well. He’s already shown that he can have a surly attitude since his role in The Boys has forced him to be something of a jerk to a lot of people, something that Wolverine is known for to be fair.
Tom Hardy is another pick that people have mentioned for the role, and it might be a little more accurate since he stands about 5’9″, several inches under Urban and Jackman. The downside though is when one has to think about the age of the actors being considered for this role since Wolverine is essentially ageless, or has been for a good part of his life. In the comics, the world has moved on by the time he’s an old man, and most of the old heroes are either dead and gone. That means that any actor selected for the part of Wolverine has to be young enough, not necessarily too young, to be able to sign on for more than one movie. Of course, that was how it went with Jackman since he embraced the character in such a way that replacing him doesn’t feel like it would have been the greatest idea. But it’s going to be interesting to see how things go at this point since people are hoping that the X-Men will be joining the MCU sooner rather than later even if Kevin Feige has said it will be a while. Obviously, Logan is one of the most important roles to fill since he’s the one mutant that people have been looking up to for a long time now. It’s kind of easy to see why this is so amusing since out of all the mutants that have made up the X-Men’s ranks over the years he’s definitely among the most popular, but he’s also not the typical hero since he drinks, he smokes, he swears, and he’s pretty much antisocial and doesn’t enjoy putting up with people unless it’s on his terms.
Logan has also done several things in his long life that should by all rights make him just as much of a villain as a hero since he’s been kind of a creep at times and a straight-up killer at others. And yet the sad, tragic truth of his life is that he hasn’t always had the best choices to pick from since he was kicked out of his home when he was still a kid and had to go on the run, learning how to survive on his own within the wilds. His healing factor, his claws, and the adamantium bonded to his skeleton are the most impressive parts of the character, as well as the fact that he can withstand a tremendous amount of pain. But it’s going to be dependent on the writers that take over for the movie as to how Logan will behave and whether or not he’ll still be the same character that so many of us have come to enjoy. Karl Urban is a good choice for this character, that’s about as simple as it gets, but whether or not he’ll be given the chance is hard to say since it would appear that Hollywood doesn’t always pay attention to what the fans would like to see. Or it might be that they’ll find a worthy actor that’s around the same height and build as Logan. But if not, then Urban could definitely make it work, and it’d probably be a lot of fun to watch.