Making the Bunnicorn Pizza from Star Trek: Picard in Real Life

Binging with Babish is always fun since it usually brings to mind something that’s worth looking at and possibly something that might be really tasty. The shows and movies that Babish takes these ideas from tend to be anything from common comfort food to dishes that might be kind of outlandish and even a bit comical such as the Simpsons crayon sandwich that is NOT recommended for consumption obviously. This dish however, Bunnicorn pizza that comes from Star Trek: Picard, actually sounds and looks pretty good when it’s all said and done. The only drawback is just how much patience an individual might have when it comes to making the dish since to make it just like Babish one obviously needs a few very key ingredients that might not be readily available where they are. Rabbit meat isn’t exactly something that you might in the corner market, though there are ways of getting it. Getting enough to put through a grinder however and come out with as much as Babish is working with might be kind of problematic, or at least expensive depending on your location and whatever prices are looking like at the moment. For those that do their own shopping or do the shopping for their families, meat prices tend to fluctuate at times, and as of now with the coronavirus spreading throughout the world it’s kind of hard to predict just what might happen given that people are hoarding whatever they can at this time.
However, should a person find the ingredients they need, there’s still the reality of the materials needed when it comes to preparing the meal. Bowls, plastic wrap, and measuring spoons and cups are things that can be found at a dollar store. But a mixer with various attachments such as a meat grinder and dough hooks tends to be a little expensive. There are no doubt less expensive and DIY methods that can be found on the internet since let’s be real, there is a LOT of content on the internet when it comes to making life a little easier. But upon finding the means to get the meal done, it’s still a waiting game for the meat to prep, for the dough to rise, and for everything to come together. This is the type of meal that you plan at least a week in advance, which means that one should be able to find the materials needed and figure out just how to get the meat to the consistency that it needs to be so as to make the flavors pop in the desired fashion.
Making pizza isn’t rocket science, but it does require patience and some skill as it won’t be likely to come right away. Carrie Madormo of Taste of Home might be able to offer a few bits of advice to those who are uncertain. Popping those bubbles in the dough is absolutely necessary as one wants the dough to cook right without encountering soft pockets of under-cooked dough here and there. But upon getting the dough spread out for the crust the rest is fairly simple since it’s a matter of having the ingredients prepped and ready to go, and of course being vigilant for any bubbles that might pop up at that time. Some people like a lot of sauce, some not quite as much, and of course a lot of people love to heap the toppings on their pizza so as to make every bite as filled with flavor as possible. But the pizza oven is something that a lot of people won’t have since it’s expensive, takes up a bit of room in the kitchen, and takes a lot of getting used to, especially for those that don’t cook as much. At the current moment though a lot of people are going to have to get used to having the time they need to cook and learn a few new tricks to stave off the boredom since the suggestion to stay at home at this point is something that is more than a suggestion in order to keep the coronavirus from spreading. But what better time than to pick up a few new skills? Cooking is after all one of the most common survival skills that people can use in a wide number of ways, especially when it comes to actually taking the time to enjoy the food they make and the process that is needed to make such delicacies come to life.
To be fair it’s kind of hard to see Will Riker go from being second in command to Picard to being a pizza chef in any sense of the title, but as everyone is getting older, as is normal, one has to admit that even Picard’s former first officer is no longer a young and vibrant individual. Obviously though he and Diana have found happiness at this point in the show, and he’s learned a few new skills.