Home
Entertainment
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Malavika Nair

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Malavika Nair

8 mins ago

There’s something so special about an Indian film actress who is so famous where she’s from, but she’s relatively unknown in the United States. We love the Indian film industry, but we don’t see enough of it in the mainstream in the states, which is why we are not that familiar with Malavika Nair. It’s a shame, too, because she’s wildly talented and has the ability to become a world-famous star in her own right should she choose to do so. We thought we’d get to know this insanely talented actress a little better, and we will share what we’ve learned.

1. She’s from Dehli

She was born and raised in Delhi for a short time. Her family didn’t stick around long once she was born. They left to go to Kerala, which is where she then went to school and got her education. She did move back to New Delhi in her later years, however. She studied there at an establishment called the DAV School.

2. She’s a College Student

When she finished her primary education, she made the decision to go on to further her education. She went to the St. Francis College for Women. She was in her second year as of 2018, but we are not sure if she’s graduated or if her roles have required her to take off some time that she would otherwise use for her studies.

3. She’s Modeled

While she was going to school, she spent some time modeling. It helped her not only pay for school and her living expenses, but it also helped her to get some work in the industry. When you have a recognizable face, you get to take advantage of that as often as possible.

4. She’s Made Great Friends

College has been good for her. Not only does she get to further her education and work hard on a degree, but she’s also made some wonderful friends. We’d assume that some of them will even go on to become lifelong friends who will stay with her in her life for many years. She loves spending time with her friends and hanging out doing the normal life thing, and we love that.

5. She’s Private

One thing that she is in her personal life is very private. She does not discuss much about herself unless it is work-related or doesn’t get too personal. We know how difficult it must be to maintain any semblance of her privacy being so famous, but she is very graceful about doing just that in her life.

6. She Had Big Dreams

When she was in high school, she had a dream. She wasn’t going to become an actress. She was going to become a pilot. She took a lot of courses in science, and she was hoping she could become a pilot. However, things changed throughout that age for her, and she’s made a slight change to her career path. We love that she wanted to fly planes, though.

7. She Enjoys Sports

We don’t know what sports she played growing up, but we do know that she played sports in school. she always felt that being active in the sports world of school was important, but she does know that her academics are the most important. She focused primarily on learning, and that seems to be something that’s worked out well for her. She was a good student, and she’s clearly intelligent.

8. She’s a Juggler

Not an actual juggler. Well, she could be a wonderful juggler, but we just don’t know that for certain. We mean that she’s been juggling a lot in her life. She went to college while also filming big movies and roles and films and working hard, and she did quite well at all of it. She was able to make sure she kept her grades up while also working, and that’s not easy.

9. She Tries to Say No

While in college, she tries to say no about things that might take her mind off of her studies. She always says no at first to new roles, but she knows that she wants them and it’s easy for her to talk herself out of her no and into a yes. She doesn’t complain, though, because she knows that she’s the one to blame for overdoing it.

10. She Likes a Challenge

Anyone who is willing to go to college and also work on making films at the same time is someone who likes a challenge. That kind of load is difficult, overwhelming, and it has to be stressful. We like that she likes a challenge, and we think she seems to handle it with grace.


About The Author

Tiffany Raiford
More from this Author

Tiffany Raiford is a lifelong Floridian, wife to my high school sweetheart and mother of four littles (two girls and boy/girl twins...no, they are not identical and yes, I'm sure). My kids love to whine, so I love to wine. My loves include nap time, bed time, date night, travel and evenings and weekends when my husband is home because he handles all diaper changes.


Related Posts

Add Comment

How SNL Got Around a New York Ban on Live TV Audiences
Check Out The Eric Andre Show Season 5 Trailer
Who Should Play a Younger Bruce Banner in Marvel’s She-Hulk Series?
What We Know about Raising Dion Season 2 So Far
Five Times Where Actors Lost Out on a Role Because They Demanded too Much Money
Why Clayface Should Fight Batman In The Next Live-Action Movie
31 Nights of Halloween: Ari Aster’s ‘Hereditary’ (2018)
Netflix’s Kissing Booth Gets the Honest Trailers Treatment
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Malavika Nair
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Tomer Capon
Star Trek: The First Generation – J.J. Abrams’ Star Trek Cast in The Original Series and Vice Versa
10 Things You Didn’t Know about John Noble
Elm Street
Did You Know Marvel Made a Freddy Kreuger Comic in 1989?
Five Reasons Why DeSaad Deserves a Solo Movie
What We Learned from The Batman: Three Jokers Trailer
The One DC Character Who Can’t Stand His Own Super Powers
The Top Ten Dueling Monsters In Yu-Gi-Oh!
The Top Five Yu-Gi-Oh! Villains
Vinland Saga
Why You Should Be Watching Vinland Saga
Super Anime
Check Out Mario & Luigi: Super Anime Brothers
Thirty Minutes of Rain From Thirty Different Video Games
Someone Managed to Get Doom to Run on a Digital Pregnancy Test
Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit Transforms Living Room Into A Mario Kart Level
This is The Battery-Free Gameboy That Can Run Forever