Mandalorian 8-Part Documentary Series Headed to Disney Plus for Star Wars Day

Some people are happy enough with the story and how it’s presented without having to go in-depth and find out just how it was made and what inspired certain aspects. But as Ryan Scott of MovieWeb and many others might agree, and I’d concur, it’s interesting at times to find out just what went into making a show like The Mandalorian. This new documentary series will feature on Disney+ as of May 4th and will be going deeper into the Mandalorian’s story by also taking a look at the classic Star Wars in order to let people understand just how some of the characters came to be and why they’re so vital in Mando’s life at this point. It might be kind of intriguing to see what makes individuals such as Greef Karga and Cara Dune since they’ve become such valued parts of the show, and it would be nice to see if there’s anything else on Moff Gideon and just why the Empire, or what’s left of it, is looking for Baby Yoda. Obviously a good number of people have already come to the conclusion that it has something to do with Rise of Skywalker and perhaps a lot more than just that, but given that Mando and Baby Yoda are well out of the picture when it comes to the most recent trilogy it’ll be interesting to see how they’re meant to coincide with the current canon.
Throughout the history of Star Wars there have been so many stories that it’s been enough to make a person’s head spin since there are tales from one end of the galaxy to another, and many of them do eventually end up tying in to each other at one point or another, while some contradict each other in a big way. Isaac Shapiro of Vocal has a few that you might want to look at. The Mandalorian’s story at this point doesn’t really contradict anyone since by the time Return of the Jedi was over and done with the galaxy was a different place, the Empire was in disarray, and the Rebels hadn’t yet fully secured the galaxy since let’s face it, they were trying to instill a new regime to replace the corrupt one they’d deposed, but people still weren’t having it. A much as the Rebels were supposed to be the good guys, their sense of order was another yoke that a lot of people in the galaxy knew could be just as oppressive as anyone’s. The Mandalorian is therefore a great story since it removes itself neatly from either influence most of the time, at least until the Mando runs afoul of the Empire. Even Cara Dune isn’t much of a distraction as far as the Rebel Alliance goes since she removed herself from the overall equation as well.
Just as there’s more to the Star Wars story than the Jedi and the Sith, there’s more to it than just the Republic and the Empire, or even the First Order. Sarah Whitten of CNBC had something to say about this a little while back. There are vast numbers of stories out there that have yet to be fully explored and characters that might prove far more interesting if a light was given to them to shine. It’s true that the allure of the Jedi and the ongoing difficulties between the Resistance and the First Order were able to take up a lot of time and effort, but now that the most recent trilogy has finished it’s easy to think that we might see more and more stories that could come forward to fill in the galaxy and all the gaps that we’ve been noticing. This documentary is basically a chance for people to catch up on The Mandalorian before it’s, hopeful, release date in October and to learn a little more about the back story and what went into creating the tale from the actors and all those involved. If we’re lucky we might even see or hear mention of Ahsoka Tano, as the rumor is still that Rosario Dawson is coming in to play the former Jedi and padawan of Anakin Skywalker. The first live action appearance of one of the biggest fan favorites yet should be nothing less than amazing if it does happen, though the details are being teased and not really confirmed when it comes to her character. There are several characters that are coming back thankfully and they’ll be more than welcome since they helped to make the first season so special. One character I’d love to see come back is the Armorer, if that’s possible, since she turned out to be a pretty awesome addition.
The documentary should also hold people over for a bit when it comes to getting ready for season 2, since despite how long each month appears to be lasting, October will still be here before we know it and a lot of people will be waiting with baited anticipation for Mando to return.