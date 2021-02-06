Mandell Maughan has been a force to be reckoned with from the moment she entered the industry. While it can take some people years to finally land a substantial role, Mandell got her first major break very early on in her career. Her second on screen ob was a recurring role in the series Prison Break: Proof of Innocence. Over the years, Mandell has continued to earn opportunities and she has made appearances in some very popular shows. Now, she’s back with another starring role and her fans are overjoyed. She plays Lisa Casper in the new series Resident Alien. Although the show is very light hearted, it still shows how seriously talented Mandell is. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Mandell Maughan.
1. She Is A California Native
Mandell was born and raised in an area of California called Point Loma which is also known as ‘Little Portugal’. Her family’s roots are in Portugal and she feels a very strong connection to both of the countries that have shaped her into who she is. These days, Mandell appears to be living in the Los Angeles area.
2. She Attended The University Of Arizona
Before making her professional acting debut, Mandell had spent years working hard to perfect her craft. She studied at The School of Theater, Film, and Television at the University of Arizona. We weren’t able to locate any information on when she graduated.
3. She Loves To Cook
With a schedule as busy as Mandell’s most people would probably assume that she eats out all of the time or hires a professional chef. Many people may be surprised to know that she actually loves to cook and spends a lot of time in the kitchen. She enjoys sharing photos and recipes of her favorite dishes with her followers on social media.
4. The Internet Loves Her Feet
We all know the internet is a very weird place, but did you know that there is an entire online database dedicated to posting (and rating) pictures of celebrity’s feet? Well, there is; according to WikiFeet, Mandell’s feet have a little over a 4-star rating and people seem to really love checking out her toes.
5. She Is A Dog Mom
Mandell may not have any children of her own, but did you think she was going to let that stop her from being a mother? Absolutely not. She is a very proud pet parent and loves spending time with her adorable fur baby, Bella, who she affectionally calls Queen B. Mandell’s Instagram is full of cute pictures of Bella.
6. She Is Trained In Krav Maga
Mandell may look sweet, but she’s definitely not someone you want to mess with. She is trained in Krav Maga which is a self defense/fighting style utilized by the Israeli army. She has a green belt in Krav Maga and has been able to do some of her own stunts in her acting roles thanks to her training.
7. She Was In The Young And The Restless
Throughout her career Mandell has gotten the opportunity to play a wide variety of characters and she’s been involved in some very popular productions. In 2008, she appeared in two episodes of The Young and the Restless in which she played a character named Lynsey.
8. Her Brother Is An Actor
Mandell isn’t the only person in her family who couldn’t resist the allure of acting. Her brother, Ben Maurice Maughan, is also an actor and he has been working in the industry for more than a decade. Most notably, he was in an episode of All My Children in 2018. He is also a producer. These days, however, it looks like Ben is working in the finance world.
9. Family Is Important To Her
When you work in the entertainment industry it can be very easy to lose touch with the people around you, but Mandell has made it a point to make sure that doesn’t happen. She is very family oriented and enjoys spending as much time with her loved ones as she can. She has an especially tight bond with her brother, Ben.
10. She Enjoys Connecting With Fans
No celebrity would be where they are without the support of their fans, and this is something that certainly isn’t lost on Mandell. She is grateful for all of the people who have supported her over the years and she loves getting the chance to interact with them on social media. Sometimes, she even shares photos of fan art that was created for her.