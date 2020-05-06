Getting the chance to compete on the show like The Voice is a once in a lifetime opportunity that many singers dream of. This year, that dream came true for Mandi Thomas, and she hasn’t wasted a moment of it. Although, Kelly Clarkson was the only judge who turned around, Mandi has shown that her unique voice deserves to be heard by the masses. Throughout her journey on the show, the talented singer has stunned the world with her beautiful voice, and she continues to do so every time she touches the stage. She has proven time and time again exactly why she deserves to compete for the grand prize and viewers are excited to see how the rest of the season pans out. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Mandi Thomas.
1. She’s A Vocal Coach
The saying ‘those who can’t do teach’ couldn’t be any more inaccurate when it comes to Mandi. She isn’t just a great singer, she’s also a great teacher who is passionate about helping others discover the power of their voices. She began working as a vocal coach in high school and has been teaching students ever since.
2. She Started Taking Singing Lessons As A Kid
Mandi has loved music ever since she was young. She discovered her talent for singing at an early age and began taking voice lessons when she was just 11-years-old. She is classically trained and can teach and perform in multiple genres.
3. She’s From Memphis
The city of Memphis is well-known for its rich culture. From restaurants to landmarks, Memphis has it all – but when it comes to music it’s often overshadowed by Nashville. However, Mandi Thomas is a prime example of the rich talent that Memphis has to offer.
4. She Auditioned For American Idol
When you’re looking to break into the music industry, you have to take advantage of every good opportunity that comes along. For many singers, the chance to be on a well-known competition show is one of those opportunities. Several years ago, Mandi auditioned for the 6th season of American Idol where she earned a golden ticket to Hollywood.
5. She’s A Wedding Singer
Wedding singers have a reputation for being a little on the corny side. But there are some great wedding singers out there and Mandi Thomas is one of them. Thomas has been performing as a wedding singer for quite a few years. She also performs at corporate events and other private functions. Ultimately, Mandi is always down to perform wherever her talents are needed.
6. Some Of Her Former Students Have Been On The Voice
As a teacher, Mandi has worked with some very talented singers over the years. Some of her former students have even auditioned and performed on The Voice. After seeing their success, Mandi realized that it was unfair for her to ask others to pursue their dreams when she wasn’t doing the same thing for herself. Lucky for fans of The Voice, her coming to that realization has allowed her voice to be introduced to the world.
7. She’s In A Band
In addition to being a solo artist, Mandi is also a member of a band called Cruisin’ Heavy. According to the band’s Facebook page, they “are the ONLY band in Memphis featuring 2 POWERHOUSE FEMALE LEAD VOCALISTS that are sure to blow you away with tight harmonies in every style of music!!!
8. She Has A Bachelor’s Degree
Lots of musicians choose not to pursue higher education, but for others it’s a necessity. Mandi is very serious about music and has devoted much of her life to learning as much as she can. From 2004 t0 2008, Mandi studied at Bethel College where she earned a bachelor’s degree in music.
9. She’s Performed In Japan
Mandi’s love for singing hasn’t just brought her lot of joy throughout the years, it’s also brought her lots of cool experiences. While in college, she became a founding member of the Renaissance Choir. As a part of the choir, Mandi was able to travel to Japan to perform. One day, Mandi’s voice will likely take her all around the world.
10. She’s Helped Raise Money For St. Jude’s
Mandi isn’t only interested in using her talents to entertain. She also wants to use her voice to help people. She once performed at a fundraiser for St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital where she helped raise $4,000 for cancer research.