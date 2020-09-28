Manuel Turizo is only 20-years-old, but he’s always become an international success in the music industry. The talented reggaeton artist has been making music since he was a teenage and his hard work has gotten him attention all over the world. Although he’s only released one album, he has been putting out singles since 2016 and he is no stranger to being at the top of the charts. He’s already been nominated for several awards and he’s won an iHeartRadio Music Award. As he continues to do his thing and perfect his craft, there’s no doubt that he’ll be able to reach heights that once seemed unimaginable. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Manuel Turizo.
1. He Does Not Have A Twin
One of Manuel’s most frequent collaborators is his brother, Julian. The two are often seen together and it’s impossible not to notice their resemblance. The two look so much alike that many people have assumed that they’re twins, but they aren’t. Julian is actually three years older than Manuel.
2. His Father Inspired Him To Get Into Music
There are many parents who would discourage their children from pursuing an interest in the arts, but Manuel’s father is the exact opposite. He always encouraged Manuel and Julian to get involved in music and has been supportive of their journey through the industry.
3. He Has Over Three Billion Views On YouTube
Many American music fans may not be familiar with Manuel’s music, but he is a very big deal in other parts of the world. Not only does he have more than 10 million followers on Instagram, but he has gotten a lot of attention on YouTube as well. At the moment, he has more than 3.8 million views on his channel.
4. Adidas Is His Favorite Brand
In addition to his love for music, Manuel also loves fashion and he enjoys getting the chance to express his personal sense of style. Some may expect his favorite brand to be one of the more expensive options, but he likes to keep it simple. During an interview with Billboard, he shared that Adidas is his favorite brand.
5. He Is Bilingual
Manuel makes music in Spanish and conducts most of his interviews in Spanish as well. However, he does speak English and will occasionally speak the language during interviews. There’s no word on whether or not he has any plans to start releasing music in English.
6. He’s A Bruno Mars Fan
Like all other creative people, Manuel draws on inspiration from the people around him. He has been influenced by lots of artists throughout the years and cites Bruno Mars as one of his biggest inspirations. He he also a big fan of Luis Fonsi and Pablo Alborán.
7. He Plays Several Instruments
Singing isn’t the only musical talent Manuel has. He grew up around many instruments and learned how to play the ukulele, saxophone, piano, and guitar. These days, his brother focuses more on the instrumental aspect while Manuel focuses on the vocals.
8. He Wanted To Be A Veterinarian
Being a musician wasn’t always something that Manuel was aiming towards. When he was younger, his dream was to become a veterinarian. However, his brother was able to persuade him into taking music lessons and it didn’t take long for Manuel to change his mind.
9. He Loves To Spread Good Energy Through His Music
As a musician, one of Manuel’s biggest goals has always been to entertain his listeners, but that isn’t the only thing he’s concerned about. He also hopes that his music reaches people on a deeper level. He said, “It is the good energy that from the beginning I wanted to implant in my music…That is why I take so much care of the vocabulary in my lyrics, whether I am going to talk about heartbreak, rumba or romanticism, I always like to maintain a language that transmits a positive vibe to people, in the way you speak, it is very important what you’re going to pass it on to a person.”
10. The Success Of “Una Lady Como Tú” Is Still One Of His Favorite Moments
Any time you do something for the first time it always feels like a big deal. It’s been four years since the release of Manuel’s first big single “Una Lady Como Tú”. Although he has had lots of other great moments since then, the excitement of the song’s popularity is still one of the most precious moments of his career. If Manuel continues on the path he’s on now, he’ll have a lot more moments like this to celebrate.