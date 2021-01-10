10 Things You Didn’t Know about Manushi Chhillar

She’s an actress, a model, and she’s a pageant queen. Manushi Chhillar is a woman who has recently been asked to advocate for women, and she’s all for it. Now that she’s going to work with the United Nations to advocate for women in a global initiative called #OrangeTheWorld as part of the United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women. She’s been an advocate for women and their health and safety before, and this is something she is passionate about. The world wants to know more about the beautiful young woman who is backing women and their right to be free from violence.
1. She is Young
She was born on May 14, 1997. She was born in Rohtak, Haryana, India. Her father is a scientist who works for the Defence Research and Development Organization. Her mother’s career is more impressive than her father’s. She’s a departmental head of neurochemistry and an associate professor. She works for the Institute of Human Behavior and Allied Sciences.
2. She’s Going to Med School
Now that she’s an adult, she is working hard on her own education. She attended the Miranda House before she took the All India Pre Med Test and began her medical degree work at the Bhagat Phool Sigh Medical College.
3. She Was Miss World
She’s got the beauty and the brains, and she was able to represent India in the 2017 Miss World pageant. She won, and she took on the title with the utmost grace and dignity, and she did a lot to make the world a better place a little at a time. She is nothing short of a total inspiration.
4. She Works with Women in Her Own Initiative
Before she was tapped by the United Nations to work on their new project, she had one of her own. It’s called Project Shakti, and it’s all about menstrual hygiene. While most women in the US are aware of the importance of this subject, some women in other parts of the world are not. Some don’t have the option to use safe sanitary products, nor do they have access to them. She’s working to end that issue.
5. She’s Worried about Domestic Violence Issues
There is a lot to be said about the ongoing lockdowns in many areas of the US and the world, and one thing that can be said for them is that they’re causing more harm than good in a broader array of issues. For example, locking people in their homes and telling them not to go anywhere has increased the number of domestic violence cases significantly. “During the COVID-19 pandemic, the shadow (emphasis) pandemic of violence against women has grown darker. Cases of Domestic Violence have increased,” she said in a statement.
6. She’s Traveling Happily
She is just one of the many famous people who have flocked to the Maldives in recent months to celebrate Christmas, travel, and being with friends and family. She posted a photo to her Instagram account in which she captioned it, “I’ve got the good kind of blues,” as she stood on a wall in a blue bathing suit overlooking the ocean. It’s lovely.
7. She Has a Sense of Humor
She’s not without her quick wit and remarkable sense of humor. She likes to poke fun at things that make her laugh, she uses quirky captions on her photos, and she likes to make her fans and followers laugh when they spend time following her on social media.
8. She’s Still Very Private
Despite the fact that she is everywhere as one of the most famous women in India, she’s still very private. She doesn’t often speak of her personal life or what she’s doing when she’s not working or trying to save the world one project at a time, and we think that’s so amazing for her.
9. She’s Vegetarian
It’s a very personal choice for her, and that’s how it should be. She’s decided to live her life as a vegetarian because both of her parents do the same. She was raised that way, and she has learned from their way of living that this is how she wants to continue to live her own life.
10. She’s Very Close to Her Family
Back when the pandemic first began, her mother was on medical duty. This left her father at home to take care of the house, the family, and his own career, and she felt he did a wonderful job of doing that while they all missed her mother. She also took the time out of her own life to surprise her father by making him a homecooked meal and working on making him feel special. What a lovely bond.