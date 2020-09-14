Home
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Mara Brock Akil

You won’t recognize her face, but she’s the woman behind some of the most hilarious comedy series on television. Her name is Mara Brock Akil, and she’s the producer and screenwriter you have to thank for shows like “Girlfriends,” and so much more. To say she’s a talent is an understatement. She’s an exceptional talent, a woman who gets things done, and someone who knows what her audience wants. She’s making a big name for herself in Hollywood, and she’s only just getting started. On that note, let’s learn a little more about the woman who creates the things we love.

1. She’s a 70s Woman

You’re going to need a moment to process the fact that this woman is actually 50. Yes, she is. She was born on May 27, 1970, and we can’t believe it either. We don’t know if it’s amazing genes or she’s just got some secret she needs to share with all of us, but she looks so much younger. Good for her.

2. She’s A California Girl

Born and raised, but only for a short time. She didn’t live in Los Angeles all her life. She was born there, but her family moved her to a much different location when she was a child. She was raised mostly in Kansas City, which is the polar opposite of growing up in LA.

3. She Uses Real Life in Her Writing

Her mom and dad divorced when she was young, and we can assume that had a profound impact on the way she was raised as well as some of her outlooks on life. However, she used her mother’s life as the basis for the main character in “Girlfriends,” and she’s used things like that in her writing many times. They do say to write what you know, and she did just that.

4. She’s Got a Vast Religious Upbringing

She doesn’t fit a religious mold by any means. Her mother raised her and her siblings to respect all religions and to honor them in any way they could. She was raised Muslim, but her mother also decided to change the family over to a Methodist faith. That’s when they became members of the church.

5. She’s A Mom and A Wife

There’s just something so amazing about a workplace romance, right? When she was working on “Moesha,” (yet another amazing show we all know and love), she met a man by the name of Salim Akil. We have no idea if this was a love at first sight situation, but we do know that they had a thing for one another that was strong enough to send them down the aisle. The married in 1999, and they have to kids.

6. She’s Moving On

Mara Brock Akil spent many years working with Warner Bros. and she’s moving on to something big and exciting. She’s taken her overall deal over to Netflix, which is arguably the biggest streaming platform in the world. She’s going to create new shows for the giant, and it’s a dream come true for her.

7. Her Husband Went Through A Major Fallout

In 2018, a writer and actress by the name of Amber Dixon Brenner filed a lawsuit against Salim Akil accusing him of being involved with her in a long-term extramarital affair, hitting her, and forcing her to perform sexual favors. His network stood by him, and the lawsuit is still ongoing. The couple remains strong and does not address this lawsuit.

8. She’s an Educated Woman

When she finished high school, she decided college was the next obvious choice. She was accepted into the prestigious Northwestern University’s Medill School of Journalism. She graduated in 1992. She’s using her degree well, if we might make that assumption.

9. She’s A Philanthropist

She spends a lot of her time giving back to the world and her own community. She is someone who likes to spend time volunteering her time with programs such as The Underground Museum in LA, the Dance Theater of Harlem, and so many more charities that bring so much goodness and light into the world.

10. She’s Widely Recognized

She’s been honored many times for her role in Hollywood, and she deserves it. She’s been recognized as by Essence as well as Hollywood Reporter, but it’s her NAACP Awards that bring her the most joy. She’s got many of them, and she’s undoubtedly happy with the way her career has turned out thus far. We told you she’s talented.


