At just 16-years-old, Marcel Ruiz is already living what most people would consider ‘the dream’. In 2017, he made his professional acting debut. Just a few months later he had already earned a starring role on the series One Day at a Time. That same year, he won an Imagen Award for Best Young Actor. Variety Magazine dubbed him one of the 10 Latinxs to Watch in 2019. Ruiz’ character on the show, Alex Alvarez, is a confident teen who in many ways contrasts his sister’s (Elena) character. Marcel’s work has already proven that he has the talent and versatility to keep up with even the most seasoned actors. Â Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Marcel Ruiz.
1. His Parents Are Filmmakers
Marcel Ruiz gets his love for filming from his parents who are both filmmakers who have made commercials and movies. Ruiz grew up watching them work and spent a lot of his childhood on set. He quickly became inspired by what they did. Marcel’s grandfather, Silverio, also works in the entertainment industry and is a well-known musician, writer, comedian in Puerto Rico.
2. He Loves Sports
When Marcel Ruiz isn’t working, he’s playing sports. Marcel says he is a fan of all sports but plays both soccer and basketball competitively. He says that basketball is his favorite sports but he also enjoys watching professional soccer. He is a die hard Real Madrid fan.
3. He Thought He Wasn’t Going To Get The Role As Alex
Marcel says his audition for Alex was a very long process. At first, he had to submit a self recorded audition tape. However, he initially thought he wasn’t going to get the role after not hearing back from the casting team. He eventually heard back after weeks of waiting and was asked to come in for an in person audition. When he found out he got the role, his parents picked him up from school and took him to get ice cream.
4. He Has A YouTube Channel
Before becoming a well-known actor, Marcel Ruiz started his own YouTube channel in 2016. Since then, he has earned 100,000 subscribers. Marcel’s videos range from Q&As to vlogs. Although he is still active on the channel, he doesn’t post on a very consistent basis. Marcel feels that having a YouTube channel is a great way for him to connect with his fans.
5. He Made His Film Debut In 2019
Marcel Made his first film appearance in the 2019 film, Breakthrough where he worked alongside This Is Us star, Chrissy Metz. In the movie, Marcel portrayed John Smith, a teenager who falls into a coma after falling through a frozen lake. The film was based on true events and Marcel was excited to get the opportunity to help bring the story to the big screen. He says he hopes to work on more films in the future.
6. Greece Is One Of His Favorite Places
Marcel Ruiz loves to travel and it’s something he gets to do quite often. Out of all the places he’s been, Greece is one of his favorites. He took a trip there in the summer of 2019 and uploaded a vlog to his YouTube channel. While in Greece, Marcel was able to see some of the country’s most famous cities such as Athens, Santorini, and Mykonos.
7. He Is Bilingual
Marcel is very proud of his latin heritage and is thankful for the opportunity to be a part of a show that has brought an all-latin cast to the mainstream. Marcel is bilingual and speaks both Spanish and English fluently. Early in his career, he appeared in several Spanish commercials. He has also given several interviews in Spanish.
8. He Wants To Work With His Parents
Marcel Ruiz has a close relationship with his parents. They have been instrumental in his acting career and have supported him from the very beginning. Although he worked on small projects with them before getting serious about acting, he hopes to work with them on a big project in the future.
9. He Was Born In Old San Juan
Although he currently lives in Los Angeles, Marcel was born in Old San Juan, Puerto Rico. He relocated to California with his parents when he was 9-years-old. Despite no longer living on the Island, Ruiz maintains a close connection to his Puerto Rican roots.
10. He’s Never Taken Any Acting Classes
Marcel Ruiz definitely has a natural talent for acting. He has never taken any classes and credits his parents with teaching him everything he knows. He was able to learn a lot simply by being on set with them. When he decided to take acting seriously, his parents worked with him to prepare for auditions.