Born and raised in England, Marcus Rutherford is on his way to becoming well known all over the world. The talented young actor made his TV debut just three years ago, and he has already made some major strides. He got his first big opportunity in 2020 when he was cast in the TV series Bulletproof. An even bigger break came his way in 2021 with a role in the upcoming series The Wheel of Time. Even though he’s still early in his career, Marcus has already shown that he has what it takes to build a long-lasting career. His growing fan base is looking forward to seeing what the future holds for him. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Marcus Rutherford.
1. He’s A Writer
Acting has been Marcus’ passion for several years, but there are also other ways he likes to express his creative side. He is a talented writer and he enjoys writing short stories. It’s unclear if he’s published any at this time. One day he may decide to get into screenwriting.
2. He Likes To Travel
Thanks to acting, Marcus’ schedule has been pretty busy lately, but when he does get free time he loves to spend it traveling. He is an adventurous person who is always looking to have fun new experiences. Some of the places he’s visited so far include Jamaica and the United States.
3. He Loves Connecting With Fans
Building a strong fan base is an important part of having a carer in the entertainment industry. Marcus understands this and he is very thankful for all of the people who have shown him love so far. He looks forward to getting the chance to interact with his supporters.
4. He Likes Playing Characters Who Don’t Really Fit In
Every actor has certain types of roles that they gravitate towards more than others, and Marcus is no exception. During an interview with The Italian Reve, Marcus said, “I’m always kind of drawn to characters or stories or people who seem a little bit like they don’t really fit in that much, for all different reasons…”
5. The Movie Stand By Me Inspired Him To Get Into Acting
Marcus isn’t the type of person who’s known he wanted to act since he was in diapers, but he did discover his passion for films at an early age. While talking to Petrie, Marcus revealed, ” I remember the first time I saw Stand by Me when I was about eight; I was transfixed by how good all the performances were. From there on, my passion and curiosity to seek out exciting films continued to grow.”
6. He Loves Fashion
Fashion and entertainment often go hand in hand, and Marcus seems to have a good grasp of both of them. While he isn’t a model, he has an interest in fashion. Marcus has a comfortable and laid back sense of style, and he loves being able to to express himself with his clothing.
7. Acting Is An Escape For Him
If you ask 100 actors what they love most about acting, you’ll probably get 100 different answers. For Marcus, the chance to escape and explore different realities is what he loves most about acting. He told Petrie, “I just love that there’s an infinite number of worlds, stories, characters, and lines to be created. I guess it’s quite cathartic, as actors can find themselves being selfish, sly, outlandish, or farcical, alongside several other traits the average person tries to suppress in order to conform to societies desired behaviour.”
8. He’s An MF Doom Fan
At the moment, Marcus hasn’t shared much information about himself outside of acting, but it does appear that he is an MF Doom fan. In December of 2020, Marcus retweeted a tweet praising the late rapper MF Doom for making some of the best rap music of all time.
9. He May Try Directing One Day
So far, Marcus has spent all of his career in front of the camera, but that won’t always be the case. At some point, he would love to step behind the scenes. In addition to his love for writing, Marcus also has plans to step behind the camera one day and do some directing.
10. He Doesn’t Spend Much Time On Social Media
Having a strong social media presence is somewhat of an expectation these days, especially for people who work in the entertainment industry. However, Marcus doesn’t seem to be overly concerned with the internet. Marcus has accounts on Twitter and Instagram, but he doesn’t post on either platform very often.