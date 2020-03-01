Born on June 1st, 1993, Margie Mays was born in Wilmington, Delaware, where she grew up with a passion and talent to sing. Not much is known about her parents, but she does have a kid brother named James, who she refers to as her, ‘sweet baby James.’ Her talent and dedication to become a professional singer, led her to one of the most popular talent shows, and ultimately, down the road to fame. Mays has already significantly grown her name in the music industry, in a short period of time, and if you watch the popular singing competition show, you may be familiar with this highly talented girl, but here are 10 things you didn’t know about Margie Mays.
1. She graduated with honors
According to Celebs Ages, Mays moved away from her home in Delaware to attend Stanford University in California, where she had been accepted. She graduated from the prestigious school in 2015, with a degree in biology, along with Phi Beta Kappa honors. While that alone, is to be commended, Mays didn’t stop there with her education. After receiving her degree, she went on to focus on her singing by attending yet, another school.
2. She moved to Los Angeles to focus on her singing
With a Biology degree under her belt from one of the top Universities in the country, Mays packed up her belongings and moved to Los Angeles to attend the Los Angeles College of music where she could hone in on her skills and perfect her talent. She graduated from this school in 2018.
3. She appeared on American Idol not once, but twice
She originally appeared in Season two (17th season overall), but was eventually cut. Fans were surprised, as was judge, Lionel Richie, who encouraged her to return the following season. Although it was exhausting, she did return and made it through. Although she didn’t ultimately win the competition, it catapulted her career and her into stardom. One of her songs, Over again, has been streamed over 230,00 times, according to Heavy.
4. Katy Perry said “no”
It’s up to the judges on American Idol, as to who passes through and has the chance to try to be the ultimate winner at the end of the competition, and during May’s audition, one of those judges just happened to be the popular, Pop singer, Katy Perry. When it came to to vote on whether or not to send Mays forward during her audition, it was Perry who turned Mays down, saying that she didn’t think her song choice, I Found a Boy, by Adele, was fitting for her.
5. She’s dating a musician
According to The Reality TV, Mays is already taken, and he’s in the music industry, too. Jonny West is not only Mays’ boyfriend, but he also auditioned for American Idol during the same season as Mays. West claims he originally didn’t want to try out, but Mays encouraged him and he gave her a public ‘thank you’ on his social media, for the encouragement to try something new.
6. She was in a promo for the Oscar’s
Mays and her boyfriend West, were chosen to be in an ad for the Oscar’s. The theme for the commercial was, Almost famous, and you can see a clip of Mays sitting on a bus heading to the Oscar’s with Elton John’s, Tiny Dancer, playing in the background.
7. She loves to post beauty vlogs
Mays has more than one love, and that’s beauty. She loves posting tips and videos on beauty, and you can find a lot of them on YouTube. Mays will show you exactly what she does for her own beauty routine, including, applying makeup and curling her hair. A lot of her videos are quite entertaining, and helpful.
8. She’s got the voice of a beautiful songbird
You’ve heard the phrase, ‘she sings like a bird,’ well, Mays can do just that. She’s actually able to mimic different birds and other sounds, which she used to her advantage in trying to impress the judges on America’s Got Talent. Apparently it worked, because it showed her voice range, not to mention, her spunky personality.
9. She teaches lessons online
Mays not only has the musical talent that she puts to good use for her own career, but she wants to help others succeed in their own dreams when it comes to music, so in her off-time, Mays teaches others music lessons, both piano, and vocal, all online.
10. She walked dogs to pay bills
Life in LA wasn’t all glamorous for Mays. While trying to get her life and career together, even after graduating from a prestigious college, Mays had to earn a living out in LA, which part of how she earned some money was by walking dogs. She has no problem talking about it in interviews, because she knows where her life is headed now.