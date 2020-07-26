10 Things You Didn’t Know about Margo Price

Margo Price is one of those women you know that you know, but you probably don’t know too much. She’s a singer and a songwriter in the country genre, and her fans love her music. However, they don’t know much about who she is, where she’s from, or even how she got into the business. She’s been busy spending her entire life working hard to make it big as a singer, and we thought we might help her fans learn a little more about her and what she’s all about.
1. She’s an 80s Baby
Margo Price is not a young star fresh into her adulthood, but she’s not old by any means. She’s in her late 30s. She was born on April 15, 1983 (best year) and she’s been working hard in the game for many years. We might add that she grew up in the best time period, too. No social media. No cell phones. No need or ability to be in constant communication with all the people in her life. She grew up disconnected from all the things we all struggle to disconnect from right now, and that was the best way to grow up.
2. She’s From Illinois
Born and raised in Aledo. It’s a small town in Illinois, and it helped her learn a love of country music. She didn’t stay here her entire life, though. When she was in her late teens and early 20s, she was ready to get out of town and make things happen. She’s been based in Tennessee (Nashville, specifically) ever since.
3. She Left College Early
When she graduated from high school, she made the decision to obtain her college degree. However, after two years at the Northern Illinois University campus, she decided it wasn’t for her. She was ready to fulfill her dreams as a singer and country music artist, and he left for Nashville. That was 2003, and she’s not gone back for her degree.
4. She Worked Interesting Jobs
While she was working on her career in Nashville, she had to do something to make ends meet. She worked as a children’s dance teacher at the local YMCA. She worked as a residential siding removal specialist. He working as a waitress. There was nothing she was not willing to do to make ends meet.
5. She’s Musically Inclined
We love an artist that can play an instrument. Can you even be considered an artist if you cannot play a musical instrument? We aren’t so sure. She plays the piano. She also studied dance and theater, and she’s also someone who grew up singing in the church choir. These are all things that we think helped her form her own sound and her own career to this day.
6. She’s Got Little Patience
Margo Price is a firm believer in the COVID-19 pandemic, and she’s not making it a secret. She’s got no patience for people who are living their lives and enjoying themselves at what she feels is a risk to others. She’s a firm believer in masks. She doesn’t feel people should be traveling or out of their homes, and she doesn’t believe that they are really taking things seriously. She is, however.
7. She Had COVID-19
She takes this very seriously because her husband fell ill with the virus. She also had it, but she was an asymptomatic carrier. She spent some time working with her husband to get him back to his normal self, and he has recovered.
8. She’s a Mom
She and her husband, to whom she has been married for many years, have two children. They have a son who is 10. His name is Judah. They also have a daughter who is only one, and her name is Ramona. Being a mother is her most important role, and it is very obvious she loves her kids more than anything.
9. Her Son is a Twin
One of the most horrifying things that could ever happen to a parent happened to Margo Price and her husband. Their 10-year-old son, Judah, is a twin. His twin brother is Ezra. Baby Ezra was born with a rare genetic health condition called hypoplastic left heart syndrome. He died a few weeks after his birth. She was depressed, horrified, heartbroken, and going through something no parent should ever have to go through. The loss of a child is an unimaginable pain that no one should ever have to experience.
10. She Just Missed The Horrible Nashville Tornado Earlier in 2020
It was March 2nd. The night that the horrific tornado blew through downtown Nashville and destroyed many things. She and her husband and friends had just been at a local bar celebrating her listening party for her new album when they decided to head home for a nightcap. On the short drive home, they got the warning that the tornado was coming through. They were in their driveway when the hail began, and they were safe. Their friend, who was just behind them on the drive home, was not as lucky. She is safe and alive, but traumatized after a tree what blown into her car and landed on her windshield.