Home
Entertainment
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Margo Price

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Margo Price

2 mins ago

Margo Price is one of those women you know that you know, but you probably don’t know too much. She’s a singer and a songwriter in the country genre, and her fans love her music. However, they don’t know much about who she is, where she’s from, or even how she got into the business. She’s been busy spending her entire life working hard to make it big as a singer, and we thought we might help her fans learn a little more about her and what she’s all about.

1. She’s an 80s Baby

Margo Price is not a young star fresh into her adulthood, but she’s not old by any means. She’s in her late 30s. She was born on April 15, 1983 (best year) and she’s been working hard in the game for many years. We might add that she grew up in the best time period, too. No social media. No cell phones. No need or ability to be in constant communication with all the people in her life. She grew up disconnected from all the things we all struggle to disconnect from right now, and that was the best way to grow up.

2. She’s From Illinois

Born and raised in Aledo. It’s a small town in Illinois, and it helped her learn a love of country music. She didn’t stay here her entire life, though. When she was in her late teens and early 20s, she was ready to get out of town and make things happen. She’s been based in Tennessee (Nashville, specifically) ever since.

3. She Left College Early

When she graduated from high school, she made the decision to obtain her college degree. However, after two years at the Northern Illinois University campus, she decided it wasn’t for her. She was ready to fulfill her dreams as a singer and country music artist, and he left for Nashville. That was 2003, and she’s not gone back for her degree.

4. She Worked Interesting Jobs

While she was working on her career in Nashville, she had to do something to make ends meet. She worked as a children’s dance teacher at the local YMCA. She worked as a residential siding removal specialist. He working as a waitress. There was nothing she was not willing to do to make ends meet.

5. She’s Musically Inclined

We love an artist that can play an instrument. Can you even be considered an artist if you cannot play a musical instrument? We aren’t so sure. She plays the piano. She also studied dance and theater, and she’s also someone who grew up singing in the church choir. These are all things that we think helped her form her own sound and her own career to this day.

6. She’s Got Little Patience

Margo Price is a firm believer in the COVID-19 pandemic, and she’s not making it a secret. She’s got no patience for people who are living their lives and enjoying themselves at what she feels is a risk to others. She’s a firm believer in masks. She doesn’t feel people should be traveling or out of their homes, and she doesn’t believe that they are really taking things seriously. She is, however.

7. She Had COVID-19

She takes this very seriously because her husband fell ill with the virus. She also had it, but she was an asymptomatic carrier. She spent some time working with her husband to get him back to his normal self, and he has recovered.

8. She’s a Mom

She and her husband, to whom she has been married for many years, have two children. They have a son who is 10. His name is Judah. They also have a daughter who is only one, and her name is Ramona. Being a mother is her most important role, and it is very obvious she loves her kids more than anything.

9. Her Son is a Twin

One of the most horrifying things that could ever happen to a parent happened to Margo Price and her husband. Their 10-year-old son, Judah, is a twin. His twin brother is Ezra. Baby Ezra was born with a rare genetic health condition called hypoplastic left heart syndrome. He died a few weeks after his birth. She was depressed, horrified, heartbroken, and going through something no parent should ever have to go through. The loss of a child is an unimaginable pain that no one should ever have to experience.

10. She Just Missed The Horrible Nashville Tornado Earlier in 2020

It was March 2nd. The night that the horrific tornado blew through downtown Nashville and destroyed many things. She and her husband and friends had just been at a local bar celebrating her listening party for her new album when they decided to head home for a nightcap. On the short drive home, they got the warning that the tornado was coming through. They were in their driveway when the hail began, and they were safe. Their friend, who was just behind them on the drive home, was not as lucky. She is safe and alive, but traumatized after a tree what blown into her car and landed on her windshield.


About The Author

Tiffany Raiford
More from this Author

Tiffany Raiford is a lifelong Floridian, wife to my high school sweetheart and mother of four littles (two girls and boy/girl twins...no, they are not identical and yes, I'm sure). My kids love to whine, so I love to wine. My loves include nap time, bed time, date night, travel and evenings and weekends when my husband is home because he handles all diaper changes.


Related Posts

Add Comment

Inside Edition Discovers Sheets Weren’t Changed at Hotels During COVD-19
Five TV Shows From The 80s That Have Not Aged Well
Five TV Show Prequel Ideas We Want to See
Who We Think Should be Cast in House of the Dragon
The Five Best Hijacking Thrillers of All-Time
Five Movie Bloopers That Were Just too Good to Cut
The Five Best Coming of Age Movies of All-Time
Five Darker Implications of Pixar Movies
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Margo Price
A Gallery of Disney Princesses as Modern Women
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Mia Hayward
Is It Possible To Know if an Actor Was Sick While Filming?
The Time That Darkseid Actually Worked for McDonald’s
Gary Larson Brings Back Far Side Comic For First Time in Over 25 Years
Why Angry Korg is Extremely Underrated
Remembering Beloved Comic Artist Joe Sinnott
The Top Ten Dueling Monsters In Yu-Gi-Oh!
The Top Five Yu-Gi-Oh! Villains
Vinland Saga
Why You Should Be Watching Vinland Saga
Super Anime
Check Out Mario & Luigi: Super Anime Brothers
Here’s A Good Idea For The Last Of Us Part 3
Babish Recreates the Famous Sweetrolls from Skyrim
Dorkly Explains Why Video Game Characters Eat Bad Meat
A Gallery of Celebrities as Sailor Guardians from Sailor Moon