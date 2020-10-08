In the nearly 15 years since Borat was released, it’s become a modern day classic. So when news broke that a sequel would bre leased in 2020, fans everywhere were excited. As the announcements were made regarding the cast of Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, one name stood out above the rest: Maria Bakalova. Sources have reported that Maria will be playing Borat’s daughter in the sequel. Maria, who is relatively new to the acting world, doesn’t have a long list of credits to her name. Still, people are excited to see what she can do when acting opposite Sacha Baron Cohen. By this time next year, there will probably a lot more people who are familiar with Maria’s name. Continue reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Maria Bakalova.
1. She Is In Her Early 20s
There isn’t much information floating around about Maria, and that’s likely because she doesn’t have much professional experience yet. However, it does appear that she is around 23-years-old. In an article published by the News Beezer in 2018, she was listed as 21.
2. Acting Has Always Been Her Dream
Maria is the type of actor who was bitten by the acting bug at an early age. While other people were trying to figure out what they wanted to do with the rest of their lives, Maria had already set her sights on becoming a performer. Her dream was to always be in movies, and now it’s coming true.
3. She Has Less Than A Dozen Acting Credits
When lots of people saw Maria Bakalova’s name, one of the first things they probably did was run to the internet to try to find out more about her. At the moment though, there isn’t much to find. She only has 10 acting credits to her name, one of which is for her upcoming role in Borat Subsequent Moviefilm.
4. She Isn’t Active On Social Media
For an up and coming actor, social media can be a great way to engage with fans and spread the word about projects you’re working on. However, social media doesn’t seem to be Maria’s thing. We weren’t able to find any social media accounts for the young actress and it’s unclear whether or not she’s ever had any. There’s always a chance that she may decide to get on social media after the movie is released.
5. She Is Bulgarian
American viewers may not be familiar with Maria’s list of acting credits, and that’s because most of her work as been in Bulgarian productions. Maria is a native of Bulgaria and it appears that she still lives there. Based on an interview with know that she speaks Bulgarian but don’t know if she speaks any additional languages.
6. She Is Very Private
When people are mysterious it usually makes people want to know more about them. This is something that Maria may be using in her favor. So far, she seems to be a very private person who hasn’t done many interviews or shared much personal information about herself with the public.
7. He Exact Role In The Film Hasn’t Been Specified
Sacha Baron Cohen is known for making people guess, and the Borat sequel is no exception. Although many outlets have reported that Maria’s will be playing Borat’s daughter, this hasn’t been officially announced anywhere. More than likely, we won’t have the full story until the movie is actually released on October 23, 2020.
8. She Is Already An Award Winner
Despite being relatively new to the acting world, Maria has already gotten some recognition for her acting skills. The article from News Beezer mentions that she won the Best Female Role Award at the Toronto Film Festival for her role in the 2018 film Transgression. The fact that she’s already gotten some international acknowledgement proves that she is working with some serious talent.
9. She Is Signed To An Agency
Maria is working hard to establish herself as a professional actress, and her role in Borat Subsequent Moviefilm will likely be her big break. She’s already signed to an agency called AS Art which is located in Bulgaria. According to the agency’s website, they are heavily focused on working to bring independent projects to life.
10. She Is Only Been Acting For Five Years
Not only does Maria not have many acting credits, but it’s also only been five years since she made her on screen debut. According to her IMDB page, her first role was in a TV series called Tipichno in 2015. In addition to TV roles, she has also done feature films and full length films.