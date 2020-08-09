Home
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Maria Celeste

When you think of a broadcast journalist, you envision someone with a serious personality and the ability to bring you hard-hitting news with facts and no emotion. Maria Celeste is good at what she does, but she certainly does have an ability to show her personality through her broadcasting. She’s been in the news a lot lately after her network let her go, and it makes us want to get to know a little more about the journalist and what brought her to this point in her life. She’s been in the business for a very long time, and that means there’s a lot to get to know about her.

1. She’s From Puerto Rico

Maria Celeste Arraras Mangual was born and raised in Puerto Rico. She was born in a place called Mayaguez, where she was raised alongside her family with her mother and her father. She spent her entire childhood in Puerto Rico, and she enjoyed the time she spent there.

2. She’s the Oldest Child

She’s the firstborn in her family. Her mother was home with her when she was growing up, but she was also a chemist in her day. Her father was a politician, an attorney, and an educator. His name is Jose Enrique Arraras.

3. She’s a Swimming Champion

Growing up, she was quite good at swimming. She was a champion swimmer in the Caribbean. She took home many awards, and she was qualified to compete in the Olympics in the summer of 1976. However, she didn’t get a chance to go to Canada and compete because she was diagnosed with mononucleosis just seven days before the games. It was a crushing blow for her and all the work she put into that.

4. She Left For College in America

When she was 18, she left Puerto Rico to spend time in America. She wanted to go to college, and she chose to go to Loyola University, which is located in New Orleans. She spent her college career there, and she eventually went back in 2019 so that she could be inducted into the School of Mass Communication’s Den of Distinction, which was to recognize her for her successful career in broadcasting.

5. She’s an Activist

She’s got a big heart, and she likes to use that heart to advocate for the many things that are important to her. Animals and the environment are where she finds her passion. She advocates for both, and she’s always working with local charities and companies that have the same feelings she has. She’s been in the middle of this kind of advocacy for as long as she can remember, and we have a feeling she’s not about to stop.

6. She’s Been Laid Off from Telemundo

She’s been with the program since 2002, and that’s been a situation she’s enjoyed. However, the company is making a long list of mass layoffs that we have a feeling might be related to the current pandemic and the fact that many people are losing money. She was laid off unexpectedly in August 2020, and it’s been crushing.

7. She’s A Mom

One thing that many people fail to realize about Maria Celeste is that she is a mother, and that she adopted when he was a baby. He’s from Russia, and he is clearly very proud of his mother based on his outspoken comments about her career and her success after she was let go from her network and her job. She also has two biological children of her own.

8. She’s Was Married

She is not currently married, but she was married to Manny Arvesu from 1996 to 2004. Together, they had a son and a daughter. Their names are Julian and Lara. They also adopted their son, Vadim, in 2000. Their marriage did not work out, but they both parent their kids in a manner that is good for them.

9. She’s an Emmy Winner

Maria Celeste is an Emmy Winner who has taken her game to a whole new level with her broadcasting. She’s been nominated for many Emmy Awards, and she’s been honored to win three of them for her journalistic career. She might not have been able to go to the Olympics, but she’s been able to do so much more in her life and career.

10. She’s Almost 60

We know this shocks you. She’s gorgeous, and she’s every bit as beautiful as you would imagine a television journalist would be, but did you know she’s going to be 60 in 2020? She was born on September 27, 1960, and she doesn’t look even close to her age.


