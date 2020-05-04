If you’ve ever seen the show Deadliest Catch, you know just how intense life as a crab fisherman can be. Not only are the conditions uncomfortable, but the environment can literally turn deadly at a moment’s notice. However, none of that stops Maria Dosal from showing up to work. Maria works as a deckhand on the Cornelia Marie. Although that it’s somewhat unusual to find a woman in that position, Maria always manages to hold her own. She is quickly become a fan favorite, and viewers are excited to see more of her throughout the season. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Maria Dosal.
1. She’s From Alaska
When you’re out fishing for snow crabs in the middle of the Bering Sea, the weather alone would probably be enough to make you regret your decision to step foot on the boat. As a native of Alaska, Maria Dosal is used to the freezing cold temperatures that she’s encountered at sea.
2. Fishing Isn’t Her Only Job
According to her LinkedIn profile, Maria is a wellness advocate for a company called doTerra and has been working with them for over 6 years. The company sells essential oils and other products that are designed to help promote health and wellness. She also works as a server at a restaurant named Milanos.
3. Her Boyfriend Is A Fisherman
If you were wondering if Maria Dosal is still on the market, the answer is no. She is in a committed relationship with her boyfriend, Ry McDonald, who also works as a fisherman. The couple has been together for the last couple years and they seem to be going strong.
4. She Studied Public Relations
From 2011 to 2012, Maria studied public relations at Western Washington University. Prior to that, she attended the University of Alaska where she studied psychology. It’s unclear if she recieved a degree from either school.
5. She’s A Kourtney Kardashian Fan
What initially seemed like 15 minutes of unwanted fame eventually turned into an empire for the Kardashian family. Over more than a decade, the Kardashians have built up a massive fan base, and Maria Dosal is a part of it. In April 2020, she posted a hilarious happy birthday shout out to Kourtney Kardashian where Maria referred to Kourtney as her best friend.
6. She’s Been Working In Commercial Since 2014
Maria may be new to the Deadliest Catch, but she definitely isn’t new to fishing and boating. She has been working as a deckhand in Alaska since 2014, and it looks like her hard work is finally paying off in a very big way.
7. She Loves Dogs
If you’re a dog person, you know that nothing compares to the bond between a human and their fur baby. Maria is a huge animal lover and she has a has a special place in her heart for dogs. She loves taking pictures with her four legged friends and her followers love to see them.
8. She’s A Singer
Maria is definitely full of surprises, and she’s got a lot of talents and interests outside of fishing. When Maria isn’t busy working, you can probably catch her making music. That’s right, Maria is a songwriter who can also play the guitar. In 2019, she wrote and performed a song dedicated to the crew of the Seattle based fishing boat, Destination. The boat capsized in early 2019 and all of the people on board were killed.
9. She Loves To Snowboard
As you can probably imagine, Maria is the type of person who loves a good adventure. One of her favorite ways to get her adrenaline pumping is to hit the slopes and go snowboarding. She looks like a pretty experienced boarder and seems to spend most of her free time cruising down the mountains with her friends. Maria’s boyfriend also enjoys snowboarding as well. In addition to snowboarding, Maria also enjoys riding dirt bikes and four wheelers.
10. She’s Highly Regarded For Her Work Ethic
Maria hasn’t been on the show for long, but she’s already gotten a lot of respect. During the season premiere, Josh Harris, the captain of the Cornelia Marie, said that Maria is “badass chick… She worked on boats for a long time. She knows what she’s doing,” he added, noting, “She could probably show some of the boys a thing or two.” Many viewers have also noticed that Maria is a very dedicated and diligent worker.