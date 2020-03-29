10 Things You Didn’t Know About Mariah Malibu

Mariah Malibu caught the attention of many people when she claimed that she spends about $10,000 – $15,000 shopping every week. This was during an appearance on Dr. Phil’s show. The audience was taken aback by that statement and was curious to know where and how she got the money to spend such ridiculous amounts on shopping. Malibu stated that she makes about $60,000 a year and also has a $1 Million trust fund from which she gets $200,000 per month. She thus uses most of this money on shopping. Since the show, Mariah’s popularity has increased with people curious to know more about her. Here are 10 things you probably didn’t know about Mariah Malibu.
1. She Got Cut Off by her Parents
During the show, she confesses to Dr. Phil about her parents cutting her off after high school due to her crazy spending. However, that did not have a huge impact on her financial standing as she began utilizing her trust fund.
2. She is an Aspiring Fashion Designer
Malibu has her eyes set on becoming an iconic fashion designer. She has always been interested in creative designs hence the reason behind her love for shopping. In the coming years, she hopes to not only wear other designer’s creations but also adorn her personal designs.
3. She Doesn’t Have Many Friends
Usually, wealth tends to attract many friends but it is quite the opposite for Malibu. Noticeably, the young lady has got very few friends. When asked about it, Malibu admits that she can be a bit rude sometimes which rubs people the wrong way. Also, she claims that many of her friends keep away as they are not only jealous but also feel threatened by her talent and success. Anyway, according to her, this matters less as she is focused on making more money and not friends.
4. Her Trust Fund
Dr. Phil was concerned about how Mariah spends her trust funds and warned her that she would soon deplete it. She, however, dismissed that and said that it often gets replenished. According to a video she shared she is allowed to access the funds on a yearly and periodic basis. During her 18th birthday, she got 1 Million dollars, in several installments, throughout the year. On her 21st birthday, she got another Million. She is now looking forward to another million when she is 25. At 30, she will get the rest of the money. However, she does not have a clue of how much it will be in the end. According to her, the installment option was chosen by her parents to prevent her from spending it all on shopping, and it has sure worked .
5. She Works and Studies
After the show, most people have complained that she only loves to spend on money that she is not worked for. Mariah says that is not true. Her parents only allow her to access her trust fund, only when she is working hard at something. Currently, she is taking a degree and also works a day job. In a year, the income she acquires from her job amounts to $60,000.
6. She Wants to be Like Paris Hilton and Anna Wintour
According to her conversation with Dr Phil, she hopes to become like Paris Hilton and Anna Wintour who are considered strong and successful businesswomen. She also wants to become the most famous person in the world.
7. She’s Been Banned from Shopping in Gucci Stores
As we all now know, Mariah Loves to shop and for a long time, Gucci stores had been her favorite shopping locations. But, not anymore, as she has been banned from shopping in Gucci stores. According to a recent YouTube post, she narrates an experience where she was looking for a particular bag in the Gucci store but they did not have it. Mariah was displeased when the attendant could not find the bag and was not professional about it. Besides, she wasn’t offered anything the whole time she was at the store – contrary to Gucci store’s traditions. She ended up causing a scene after which she was made to sign an agreement that she would never shop in Gucci stores.
8. Her Favorite person and Best Friend is Christian Aaron
In her social media videos and posts, she is mostly seen hanging out with Christian Aaron. Mariah says he is her best friend and she doesn’t do anything without informing him first. He is also her ride and dies as he always comes to her aid whenever she needs it.
9. She Loves to Party
Apart from shopping, Mariah loves to party. In her social media pages, she often posts about going to the club and having a drink. It doesn’t matter the season, she likes to drink after both a good day and a bad day as it helps her either celebrate the moment or take her mind off things.
10. Social Media
Mariah is active on social media platforms such as Youtube, Twitter, and Instagram. She has over 5000 followers on Instagram. However, she does not post frequently – she only has 3 videos on YouTube and 12 posts on Instagram. The few numbers of posts and comments only confirms how lonely her life maybe.
Final Thoughts
Maria’s main goal in life is to become the most famous person in the world. However, this seems far fetched as she is still a long way from achieving that. Also, life is not all about money, and hopefully, this will dawn on Mariah Malibu who is too focused on making an extra coin. However, there is hope. Dr. Phil is known to treat individuals with obsessive behaviors and social issues. Her appearance on his show indicates that she may be ready for a change in becoming an all-round individual. We only wish her the best!