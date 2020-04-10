When Marie Roda walked into the house as a cast member on The Real World: St. Thomas, it was clear that she was going to be the life of the party. Her outgoing personality eventually capture people’s attention, so it was no surprise when she was cast in the following season of The Challenge along with three of her housemates. Although Marie competed in five seasons of the show, she never made it all the way to the finals. But despite no longer being part of The Challenge, Marie Roda’s relationship with MTV isn’t quite over yet. In 2019, she appeared on season 3 of Ex on the Beach. Although many viewers think they’ve got a good idea of who Marie is, there are some things about her that may surprise you. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Marie Roda.
1. She Originally Auditioned For Another Season Of The Real World
Earning a spot on The Real World used to be a big deal, so it’s no surprise that the auditions were pretty competitive. Marie Roda originally tried out for a spot on the second season of The Real World: San Diego which aired in 2011. However, Ashley Kelsey was chosen for that season instead.
2. “American Woman” Is Her Theme Song
Have you ever thought about what your personal theme song would be? Marie Roda has and her choice is “American Woman” which was originally released in 1970. However, Lenny Kravitz’ rendition of the song which came out in 1999 is like the version that Marie Roda is referring to.
3. She’s A Huge Fan Of Are You The One?
Marie Roda isn’t just an MTV reality star, she’s also a fan of the network. One of her guilty pleasure is actually watching Are You The One? In an interview with Nikki Sin, Marie said, “I actually am a huge fan of AYTO. There’s something about hot young singles, alcohol, and a million dollars that reallllllly gets me going.”
4. Paul Walker Was Her Celebrity Crush
Movie fans everywhere were shocked and saddened when news broke that Fast and Furious star, Paul Walker, had died in a car accident in 2013. Walker was just 40-years-old at the time and was in the middle of filming another installment in the Fast and Furious series. Although it has been nearly a decade since his tragic death, Marie Roda is still proud to call Walker her celebrity crush.
5. There’s A Story Behind Her Hakuna Matata Tattoo
The story behind Marie Roda’s Hakuna Matata tattoo might just be one of the most random tattoo stories you’ve ever heard. She told Talk Nerdy With Us, “I’m not really passionate about anything in life. My big joke when I was growing up was that if I ever got a tattoo it would be Hakuna Matata. So obviously on my 21st birthday when I felt the need to get a tattoo that is what I woke up with.” Marie admits that she sometimes forgets she has the tattoo, but when she sees it it instantly makes her feel better.
6. She Joined The Real World Because She Hated The Real World
Marie Roda’s reason behind joining the cast of The Real World was plain and simple, she had just graduated from college and wasn’t enjoying life in the real world. She didn’t think she would earn a spot on the cast, but she was very happy when she did. Luckily for Marie, her success on reality TV has allowed her to avoid the real world for much longer than she initially planned.
7. She Was Allegedly Supposed To Be On Ex On The Beach Season 2
According to her The Challenge Fandom page, Marie Roda was supposed to be a cast member on the second season of Ex on the Beach but decided to drop out a few weeks before the show filmed. It’s unclear who’s ex she would have been for that season but there’s no doubt she would have been an entertaining addition to that cast.
8. She’s A Vodka Girl
If there’s one thing Marie Roda loves, it’s liquor. Her go-to drink is a vodka soda. Her other favorites are a Johnny on the rocks or a Blue Moon. Even though she isn’t ashamed of her love for drinking, she doesn’t like the fact that she has often been painted as an alcoholic. She insists that she’s just having a good time and doesn’t have the energy to worry about any of the negative energy around her.
9. She Wishes She Could Have Visited The British Virgin Islands
Marie Roda got the chance to experience a lot of cool things during her time in St. Thomas. But if there’s one thing she wished she got the chance to do, it’s visit the British Virgin Islands. The islands are only about 17 miles apart, but since the BVI are part of another country, she wasn’t allowed to go during filming.
10. She Hoped To Have Her Own Spinoff
Marie formed a strong friendship with her cast mate, LaToya Jackson, during their season of The Real World. Like other dynamic duos who came before, Marie would have loved the opportunity to have a spinoff with her friend. Unfortunately, things didn’t pan out that way. LaToya hasn’t appeared on reality TV since competing on The Challenge XXX: Dirty 30 in 2017.