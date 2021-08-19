Oftentimes when people think about actors, the glamour of the entertainment industry is one of the first things that comes to mind. In reality, however, actors have to go through a lot of ups and downs to even get a chance of being in the spotlight. For California-based actress Mariel Molino, that chance has finally come. Molino has been acting professionally for more than five years. She got her first big break when she was cast in the Mexican TV series Papis muy padres. Now she has another huge opportunity thanks to the upcoming TV series Promised Land. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Mariel Molino.
1. She Is A First Generation American
Mariel was born and raised in California, but her parents immigrated to the United States from Mexico. Mariel has always been very proud of her roots and her culture plays a big role in who she is as an artist. She was raised in a Spanish-speaking household and has acted in several Spanish-language projects over the years.
2. Her Last Name Isn’t Molino
Stage names are very common in the entertainment industry, but most people would agree that Mariel Molino sounds like a ‘real’ name. Surprisingly, however, Molino isn’t Mariel’s last name. Her name is actually Mariel Chantal Oberwager. According to Pacific San Diego, Mariel said, “I chose Mariel Molino because El Molino is the bakery that has been in my family forever. My mother has given her life to El Molino, it is thanks to that bakery and my mother’s hard work that I have been able to pursue my career, my dream.”
3. She Started Acting In Elementary School
Acting has been an important part of Mariel’s life for almost as long as she can remember. She was only about six years old when she put on her first performance in a school play. Not only did she fall in love with acting, but it was clear that she was very talented.
4. She Studied Communication
Even though acting has been a part of Mariel’s life for many years, some people will be surprised to know that it’s not what she chose to study in college. She attended Loyola Marymount University where she earned a bachelor’s degree in communication and media studies.
5. She Loves To Travel
People who have gotten the opportunity to travel will tell you that it’s one of the best experiences a person can have. There’s something special about being able to visit new places and be surrounded by different cultures. Mariel loves traveling and she has been able to visit places across the United State and other parts of the world.
6. She Is A Comedian
Evidently, acting isn’t the only way Mariel loves to share her love for the arts with the world. She also has a great sense of humor and it appears that she’s done some stand-up comedy. It’s unclear how active she is in the comedy scene but it does look like acting is her main focus.
7. She Is A Foodie
There’s nothing better than sitting down and enjoying a good meal, and that’s something Mariel would probably agree with. She has an entire highlight section on her Instagram profile dedicated to all of the different foods she’s tries. Her love for food is the perfect match for her love of traveling.
8. She Was In Glee
Getting the chance to be a part of a major production is something that can take an actor years to accomplish. Fortunately for Mariel, it’s something she got to experience very early on in her career. Mariel’s first acting opportunity was in 2015 when she was cast as an extra in an episode of Glee.
9. She Loves The Simple Things
Even though she’s officially a part of the entertainment industry, Mariel doesn’t have any plans to start acting “Hollywood“. In fact, the glitz and glamour aren’t that appealing to Mariel. She prefers the simple things in life and likes to spend her free time doing things like going hiking and enjoying time with friends and family.
10. She Has A Great Sense Of Style
Looks may not be everything, but you can trust that Mariel is going to look good every time she steps out. Whether she’s getting ready for a formal event or a chill get-together, she’s serious about her style. Mariel loves fashion and she has a really good eye for putting outfits together. She isn’t afraid to take risks with her clothing and she has the confidence to rock just about anything.