Home
Entertainment
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Mariela (Mari) Pepin

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Mariela (Mari) Pepin

2 mins ago

Mariela “Mari” Pepin is a woman who wants to find love. She’s made that abundantly clear by taking the time to participate in the 25th season of “The Bachelor,” hoping to win the heart of Bachelor Matt James. His season only just started, and it’s already been promised to be the most dramatic season of all (as if we didn’t know, Chris Harrison). So far, it’s not inaccurate. He began the show with 27 lovely women from which to choose, and then he had five more come in after the second rose ceremony…just when you think you have enough to deal with, right? Mari Pepin is someone who has fans looking twice, however, and they want to know more about her.

1. She’s a Beauty Queen

Mari Pepin is a woman who knows what she wants in life, and it’s to make her mark on the world. She’s the former Miss Maryland 2019, and that was just one way for her to get things done, accomplish what she wanted to see done in her state and to be someone who has a voice she can use for the greater good. We like that about her.

2. She’s Young

She’s not the youngest woman on the show this season, but she is among the younger set. She’s 24. She was born on April 16, 1994. She’s from Luquillo, Puerto Rico. She currently lives in Maryland in a town called Odenton.

3. She’s a Marketing Director

Unless you are in the business of marketing, it’s almost impossible to know what that job entails. She’s a marketing director, which we aren’t entirely familiar with other than the terminology uses and the fact that we know so many people in marketing. Either way, we have a feeling she’s good at what she does.

4. She Came to Maryland as a Teen

One thing that’s very interesting about Mari is that she spent most of her life living in Puerto Rico. She was well into her teens when her family moved from the island to Maryland, so she had to adjust to a very different way of living than she was accustomed to. Maryland isn’t exactly an island, though the state does boast some lovely beaches, a rich history, and so much culture.

5. She Did Well at Miss USA

When you take on the title of Miss Maryland, or whatever state you are competing for, you have to go on to the Miss USA pageant at a later date. She went on to compete in the Miss USA pageant following her 2019 Miss Maryland title win, but she did not win. She did, however, place in the top 10, which is huge considering there are more than 50 women competing in the pageant against her.

6. She’s A Giver

When she describes what she has to offer in life to her future partner, she comes across as a total giver – which is a lovely thing when you find someone else who is also a giver. She’s nurturing. She likes to make sure her partner is happy and knows he is loved, and that’s never a bad thing. Giving love makes you feel just as good as receiving it when you give it to someone who reciprocates.

7. She’s Going to Be A Working Mom

I hardcore relate to her on this one. Working remotely and doing your own thing is so powerful and enjoyable, and being able to work from home while raising kids is so special. I’ve done it since our first was born almost 13 years ago, and to be able to model that lifestyle for my kids has been such a dream. To have them see me work hard at my business as well as in my role as their mom is something that they’ll take with them into adulthood. They’ll always just assume that you can do anything in life because that’s what they grew up witnessing on a daily basis. Good for you, Mari Pepin. She works remotely, and her plan is to continue to do what she loves from home while raising her babies to see her do the same.

8. She’s Into Boating

She not only enjoys boating; She plans on getting her boating license. That’s a huge deal, and such a cool thing to do. Being able to pilot a boat is a big deal, and it’s not something to take for granted. We hope she’s able to quickly fulfill that dream now that filming is over and she’s able to get back to it.

9. She’s College Educated

When she and her family came to the states following their life in Puerto Rico, Mari Pepin knew she would attend college. She applied to become a student at Towson University, and she did just that. She’s now officially a Towson University Alum.

10. She’s a Homebody

When the pandemic of 2020 hit the world, she didn’t have to make many changes to her lifestyle at all. She already works remotely, and she considers herself a homebody. She used the time to personally reflect and make positive changes in her life where needed and where she wanted.

About The Author

Tiffany Raiford
More from this Author

Tiffany Raiford is a lifelong Floridian, wife to my high school sweetheart and mother of four littles (two girls and boy/girl twins...no, they are not identical and yes, I'm sure). My kids love to whine, so I love to wine. My loves include nap time, bed time, date night, travel and evenings and weekends when my husband is home because he handles all diaper changes.

Related Posts

Add Comment

Karate Kid Movie Characters We Most Want Resurrected on Cobra Kai
mandalorian
Our Five Favorite Mandalorian Cameos So Far
Five Places We’d Like to See Ghost Adventures Examine
Five Authors Who Came to Regret Writing Famous Books
One of Ant-Man’s Saddest Moments Is Too Dark For the MCU
Why We Need Another Island of Dr. Moreau
Is Lord of the Rings a Christmas Movie?
Watch Cary Grant Pilot the Millennium Falcon in Darth by Darthwest 2
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Mariela (Mari) Pepin
Whatever Happened to Jodi Lyn O’Keefe?
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Marylynn Sienna
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Lauren Maddox
DC Comics Reveals That The Joker Will Get His Own Series
Freddy Krueger, Jason and Pinhead are Fighting the Power Rangers in Fan-Made Comic
Elm Street
Did You Know Marvel Made a Freddy Kreuger Comic in 1989?
Five Reasons Why DeSaad Deserves a Solo Movie
The Top Ten Dueling Monsters In Yu-Gi-Oh!
The Top Five Yu-Gi-Oh! Villains
Vinland Saga
Why You Should Be Watching Vinland Saga
Super Anime
Check Out Mario & Luigi: Super Anime Brothers
The 10-Year Hunt for the Lost McDonald’s DS Game
Building The Ultimate Breath Of The Wild Playhouse
How Many Potatoes It Takes to Run DOOM
Here’s What We Know about Harry Potter: Hogwarts Legacy for PS5