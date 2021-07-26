Marielle Jaffe made her on-screen debut in 2009, and since then she’s landed some pretty significant roles. Along the way, she has also proven that she has what it takes to work across genres. Some of her most recognizable credits include The Secret Life of the American Teenager, Scream 4, and Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief. Whether her role is big or small, Marielle always gives her all to any project she works on. Although it’s been a couple of years since we’ve seen Marielle on our screens, she will be in an upcoming film called What About Love that is set to be released in 2022. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Marielle Jaffe.
1. She’s A California Native
Marielle was born and raised in California, but because she’s a fairly private person we weren’t able to find any information on her upbringing. We do know, however, that she comes from an Ashkenazi Jewish background. It doesn’t appear that her family has any ties to the entertainment industry.
2. She Was In A Music Video
Movie and TV roles are what Marielle is best known for, but they aren’t the only platforms that have allowed her to put her acting skills on display. In 2013, she was the leading lady in the music video for the song “Everybody Knows” by Justin Tavella. The video has more than 1.6 million views on YouTube.
3. She Felt Her Character Didn’t Deserve Such A Sad Death In Scream 4
Anyone who saw Scream 4 would probably agree that Marielle’s character died a pretty gruesome death. Although that kind of thing is par for the course when it comes to scary movies, Marielle felt that her character didn’t deserve to die. Unfortunately, though, she became just another casualty.
4. She’s A Singer
Acting is what made Marielle famous, but she also has a great singing voice. Although she is often listed as being a singer, it doesn’t appear that she’s released any music. There’s also no information to suggest that she plans to pursue a career in music. Hopefully one day she’ll get the chance to be part of a project that allows her to combine her singing and acting skills.
5. She’s Not Into Social Media
Since Marielle is young, successful, and talented most people would probably expect her to have a pretty strong social media presence. Surprisingly, however, she doesn’t appear to have verified accounts on any social media platforms and it’s unclear if she ever has.
6. She Has Five Star Feet
Apparently, Marielle’s pretty face isn’t the only thing about her that people are drawn to. According to the celebrity feet database, Wikifeet, Marielle’s feet have brought in more than 315 votes and have earned a five-star rating. The website also contains dozens of photos of her feet.
7. She’s Married
Marielle has been married to screenwriter and music video director TK McKamy since 2016. Based on TK’s Instagram posts, it looks like the couple has one child. Focusing on her family is probably one of the reasons Marielle has been out of the spotlight for the last couple of years. However, TK has remained pretty busy. During his career, TK has gotten to work with some of the biggest names in the music industry including Reba McEntire, Florida Georgia Line, and Lady Antebellum.
8. It’s Unclear If She’s Had Formal Acting Training
Since Marielle has kept a lot of information away from the spotlight, we weren’t able to find any details on how she got into acting. As a result, it’s also unclear if she’s had any formal acting training. However, the fact that she doesn’t have any schools listed as her alma mater suggests that she didn’t attend a traditional drama or theater program.
9. She Likes Giving Back To Others
Just because Marielle isn’t active on social media doesn’t mean that she can’t use her star power to make a difference in the world. In fact, using her platform to raise awareness about things that are important to her has always been one of Marielle’s top priorities. Over the years, she has collaborated with charity organizations such as Unlikely Heroes and Saving Innocence.
10. She’s A Model
When the camera loves you as much as it loves Marielle Jaffe, it makes sense to get in front of it as often as possible. On top of being a successful actress and a talented singer, Marielle has also done some modeling. While we weren’t able to find a full list of the companies/brands she’s worked with, we do know that she has modeled for Tony of Beverly Wigs.