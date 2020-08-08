10 Things You Didn’t Know about Marika Sila

If you watch “The Twilight Zone,” then you are already familiar with actress Marika Sila. She’s the lead character, and she’s good at it. However, she’s not just someone who plays a role and does the acting job. She’s someone who does most of the job. She’s a stuntsman and she’s a special skills actress. She’s got it all going on for her, and we are just dying to know more about her. Here’s the four-one-one on this amazing actress.
1. She’s Co-Founder of RedPath
It’s a talent program that helps teach young people how to better live their lives. They learn a lot of skills that are designed to help them have a bright future, and they learn life lessons that will suit them as they make decisions in their lives. It’s an amazing program, but she knows this already.
2. She’s Into Healthy Living
One of her passions in life is helping youth learn about the power of sober living, proper mental health, and not being caught up in things like the world of drugs and bullying and things that will not take them down the right path in life. Obviously, she’s a cool woman who has her head on straight. We think her passion is amazing.
3. She’s an Eskimo
There’s an actual technical name for her heritage, but it all comes down to being a self-described Canadian Eskimo. She’s from Yellowknife, but she was raised in Canmore. Her family is from NWT (Tuktoyuktuk, to be presise). She’s a Canadian Eskimo.
4. She’s an Excellent Skier
We don’t just mean that she is good on the slopes, either. She spent nearly 15 years of her life on the competitive edge of skiing, and she’s good. She was a cross country skier, and she was widely recognized for her skills in her age group and category.
5. She Had Big Dreams
For the vast majority of her life, she had a dream of being a hip-hop dancer. She was into skiing because it was what her family loved to see her do and it was her goal in life to do what made them happy, but it was not her passion. She wanted to dance. She didn’t think that they would be down with that, so she lost her focus and her goal, and she had to figure things out for herself after that.
6. She’s Sober Because of Her Uncle
There was a time in her youth when she was lost. She didn’t want to ski. She wanted to dance. She didn’t want to disappoint her family, but she lost her focus. During this time, she stayed with an uncle. He suffered from alcoholism, and she made it her goal in life to live sober and help him on his path to sobriety. It did not work for him as he lost his battle with this disease, but she has dedicated her life to making sure others can get the help that they need from this.
7. She’s A Hoop Dancer
Probably one of her most amazing skills is her hoop dancing. She’s so good at it that she travels the world performing. She got into this line of work when she was spending some time in Costa Rica becoming certified as a yoga teacher. She was so good at it, and she was able to make it something that she could do in her life.
8. She Looks Up to Some Famous Stars
She finds a lot of inspiration in her life, and most of that is by looking to her favorite celebrities. She loves Natalie Portman. Cardi B is someone whom she admires, and Beyonce is her favorite. She loves hip hop music, R&B, and all things that are talented. She feels inspired by it.
9. She Uses Inspiration
While there are some people who make their own inspiration by downing energy drinks and finding quick ways to motivate themselves, she’s all about seeking inspiration from things around her. The music she loves, the stars she loves; she finds them inspirational and uses their work to make her feel the inspiration to do her own.
10. She Uses Social Media to Show Her Skills
If you are looking to check out what she’s all about and see how amazing her skills are, you need only look at her Instagram page. She uses it to show off her very unique talents, and we are so impressed by the rabbit hole of her skill that we went down when we were looking into her life.