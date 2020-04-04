Home
10 Things You Didn't Know about Marina Gregory

When The Circle appeared on Netflix at the beginning of 2020, it quickly became one of the most trending shows. The unique reality show was a competition in which people compete for a cash prize without ever meeting face to face. With the success of the show, it only made sense that Netflix try to recreate the magic with another cast in another country. The result was The Circle Brazil. The show’s winner, Marina Gregory proved to be a very fierce competitor. She made it all the way to the end simply by being herself – a strategy that also worked on the American version of the show. But who is Marina Gregory outside of what is shown on The Circle? Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Marina Gregory.

1. She’s A Singer

Marina Gregory loves to sing and hopes that she will eventually be able to build a career with her voice. She is a fan of fellow singers such as Rihanna and Beyonce. Marina says she plans to use her new found fame (and finances) to invest in her singing and finally make her dream come true.

2. Her YouTube Channel Is Like A Time Capsule

When Marina Gregory made a YouTube channel in 2008, she had absolutely no way of ever knowing that she would eventually become somewhat of an Internet celebrity. As a result, some of the content on Marina’s channel probably makes her present day self cringe. Some of the videos on her channel include a 21 second clip of Marina and a friend throwing their heads around while listening to Willow Smith’s “Whip My Hair”.

3. She Loves To Fly

Right before appearing on The Circle Brazil, Marina got news that she’d gotten a job as a flight attendant. For Marina, working at as a flight attendant is the perfect job because she travel by plane. Even before getting the job, Marina had already traveled to several places including England and Spain.

4. She Has A Tik Tok

In just a few months, Tik Tok went from being a relatively unknown social media platform to one of the most popular. Dance videos have become especially trendy on the platform and users enjoy participating in viral challenges. Marina Gregory has decided on the fun by making a Tik Tok of her own. She uploaded a video of herself dancing to Megan Thee Stallion’s popular new song, “Savage”.

5. She Loves To Travel To The United States

Marina Gregory lives in Rio de Janeiro but she’s constantly on the go. Nothing excites her like getting out and exploring new areas. One of her favorite places to travel is the United States. Marina has spent a lot of time in the U.S. over the last year or so. Some of the cities she’s visited include Miami, New York, and Las Vegas.

6. The Beach Is One Of Her Favorite Places

Growing up in Rio de Janeiro means that Marina Gregory probably spent a good amount of time on the beach. As a result, hanging out by the beach is one of her favorite things to do. During her trip to the United States, Marina Gregory made sure to take full advantage of the beauty of Miami Beach.

7. She Met Diplo

Diplo is likely one of the most well-known DJs in the world. He has worked with some of the biggest artists in the music industry and has helped increase the popularity of EDM. His signature sound knows no boundaries. While on a hike, Marina was lucky enough to randomly run into Diplo and snap a picture with him. It appears the two may have been in Brazil when they met.

8. Authenticity Is Her Secret

Many contestants on The Circle have thought the secret to winning was to create a persona they thought everyone would like. Marina Gregory believes the exact opposite. When asked why she thought she took home the prize instead of someone else, Marina said that she believes her authenticity and transparency are what set her apart.

9. She Hopes To Perform On The MTV Awards Some Day

Marina hopes that one day her voice will take her places. One of the places she wants to go is to the MTV Awards to be a performer. Although the award show’s popularity has definitely dwindled in recent years, it still has a reputation for having some of the most memorable performances.

10. She Wants To Use Her Prize Money To Move Out

As the winner of The Circle Brazil, Marina Gregory took home $300,000 Brazilian reais which equals about $60,000. Of course, everyone was curious about what she planned to do with the money. The answer is actually quite simple. Marina hopes to use the money to finally move out of her parents’ house and get into her own apartment.


Camille Moore
Camille has a master's degree from Saint Joseph University's Writing Studies program, and she currently works as the Writing Center Assistant Director at a small university in western Pennsylvania. Camille's writing has been published on several websites, and she enjoys writing articles and short stories in her spare time. You can follow Camille on Twitter @CamealAshley.

