There are plenty of talented actors who have very successful careers without becoming household names, and Mark Ashworth is one of them. While you may not know him by name, there’s a good chance you’ve seen his face. From the big screen to the small screen, Mark has done it all – and he’s made it look easy. His resume easily speaks for itself and he has gotten the chance to work with some of the biggest names in the business. Recently, he has been getting a lot of attention for his role in the TV series Stargirl. On top of that, Mark has a handful of upcoming projects that his fans are sure to love. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Mark Ashworth.
1. He Was Born In England
Mark has spent so much of his career in the American entertainment industry that lots of people have naturally assumed that he’s from the United States. In reality, however, he was born and raised in England. He moved to the United States during the early 1990s and has lived in Atlanta for the last several years.
2. He Was A Soccer Player
Mark’s life may be all about acting now, but there was once a time where his world revolved around sports. Mark played soccer for many years but his career ended after a ligament injury. Even though he no longer plays, he is still a diehard soccer fan. He is a proud fan of the English National Football Team.
3. He Likes To Keep A Low Profile
After spending so much time in the entertainment industry, most people would expect to know a lot about Mark’s personal life. However, he has never been one to share his business with the public. Instead, he likes to keep his life out of the spotlight. Although he is active on social media, he mostly posts about his career.
4. He Worked As A Bricklayer
Like lots of other creatives, Mark’s journey towards becoming a professional actor was met with lots of twists and turns. When he first moved to the United States, he spent some time working as a bricklayer. However, he eventually realized that he would rather focus his energy on chasing his dreams.
5. He Has More Than 100 Acting Credits
I wasn’t exaggerating when I said that Mark’s acting resume can speak for itself. According to IMDB, he has 115 acting credits. This includes several projects that he’s currently working on. Such a high number of credits is especially impressive considering the fact that Mark didn’t make his on-screen debut until 2008.
6. He’s Done Stunts
Doing stunts for TV shows and movies doesn’t usually come with a lot of fame, but it’s a very important job. Mark has also earned a handful of stunt credits over the years. Some of the movies he’s done stunts for include Lawless and Cell. It’s unclear if he has ever gone through any formal stunt training.
7. He Has Theater Experience
Mark has spent the majority of his career in front of the camera, so this is what most people are familiar with him for. What many don’t realize is that he’s also been on stage. In fact, he started his career in theater and he worked at Theatre Of Dreams in England before moving to America.
8. He’s All About Family
Mark might be all about keeping his personal life private, but he has never shied away from sharing the fact that he is a family man. He is happily married although it doesn’t appear that his wife’s identity has ever been revealed. He is also the proud father of a young daughter.
9. He Likes Taking Pictures
Being in front of the camera is how Mark makes his living, but in his free time, he also enjoys being on the other side. Based in several of his Instagram posts, it’s clear that he enjoys taking pictures and he has captured a lot of beautiful shots. Since Mark also likes to spend time outdoors, he has plenty of opportunity to capture breathtaking moments.
10. He’s Passionate About Human Rights
Mark doesn’t have any problem standing up the the things he believes in, and he has used his platform to do it. In an Instagram post in 2017, he wrote, “I march for my wife, my daughter and women everywhere. I march for people of all color,Black Lives and non justice in a broken and corrupt political judicial system,my LGBT friends,minorities, people with disabilities and pre existing conditions, immigrants like myself, Water protectors and conservationists,land rights for native people, environmental awareness…etc,etc,etc. All rights ! Civil, Equal,Human rights, common decency and plain old respect should not be up for Bi-partisan debate.”