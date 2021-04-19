When Mark Bowe started his career as a builder, he never imagined that his skills would eventually earn him a place on reality TV. However, thanks to a chance encounter and lots of hard work, that’s exactly where he ended up. As the host of Barnwood Builders, Mark has become extremely well-known for his passion for restoring old cabins and barns. During the show, he and his crew work to breathe new life into these structures while allowing them to maintain their original character. Currently in its 11th season, Barnwood Builders has become a fixture on the DIY Network and Mark has become a fan favorite. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Mark Bowe.
1. He Has A Degree In Business
Mark isn’t just a hard worker when it comes to physical labor, he’s also put in lots of work in the classroom. Mark attended West Virginia University where he earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration. He also has a master’s degree in safety management from West Virginia University.
2. He Started His Business In 1995
When it comes to working in the business world, Mark has been doing his thing long before Barnwood Builders came along. He started his first company, Antique Cabins and Barns, more than 25 years ago. In 2016, he expanded the business and it became what we know today as Barnwood Living.
3. He Loves Pickles
Is there one food that you love so much that you could eat it every day? For Mark Bowe, the answer is yes and the food is pickles. Unfortunately, Mark hasn’t gone into any detail about which kind of pickles he prefers or what he likes to eat them with, but pickles are a surprisingly versatile ingredient.
4. He Was A Coal Miner
Mark’s journey hasn’t always been easy, but he’s never been the type of person to give up. Before Mark became a successful businessman and a reality TV star, he was working as a coal miner in order to put himself through college. He was eventually promoted to a mine safety technician.
5. He Hopes To Help Change The Perception Of West Virginia
Of course, the goal of any TV show is to be entertaining, but Mark hopes to do more than that. When asked what his goal was for Barnwood Builders, Mark told GreenbrierWV.com, “Besides providing for my family, I want to champion West Virginia. I’d like to change the stereotype of the word “hillbilly”…I think it means strong ties to family and friends, a willingness to do hard work, and things like perseverance and fortitude.”
6. He’s Available For Speaking Gigs
Mark loves sharing his story and knowledge with the world and TV and the internet isn’t the only ways he does that. According to his website, Mark can be booked for speaking arrangements. In 2013, Mark even gave a TEDx Talk called “The Front Porch” where he shared some of his personal and professional experiences.
7. He Lives By A Simple Motto
There are lots of different ideas surrounding what it means to be a good person, but for Mark, it boils down to three simple things. During an interview with Richmond Magazine, Mark said, “I have three things I like to talk about: Work hard. Be kind. Take pride. Regardless of what the political climate is, or where you are in your life, whether you’re sitting at a desk as a CEO or working construction, if you work hard, be kind and take pride, you will have a fulfilling life.”
8. He Loves Being Outside
Mark’s schedule is usually very busy, but when he does get a chance to have some free time he enjoys spending it outside. After all, he is truly a country boy at heart. Mark likes a variety of outdoor activities including fishing, hiking, camping, and kayaking. He also has some pretty good tomahawk throwing skills.
9. He’s A Family Man
Mark’s work may seem like the most important thing in his life, but in reality, nothing means more to him than his family. He and his wife, Cindy Lavender-Bowe, have one child together. Cindy is also a native of West Virginia and she is heavily involved in local politics and giving back to the community.
10. He Is A Break Dancer
Mark may not seem like your typical hip-hop head, but apparently, the culture has always had a special place in his heart. He loves to break dance and has been doing his thing for severla years. Unfortunately, we weren’t able to find any footage of him busting any moves but word on the street is that he’s pretty good.