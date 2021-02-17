Not to be confused with well-known actor Mark Wahlberg, Mark Walberg has also had a career in the entertainment industry. Instead of acting, however, Mark is most well-known for the work he’s done as a TV host. At one point in time, he even had his own talk show which aired from 1995 to 1996. These days, however, Mark is most well-known for being the host of the USA series, Temptation Island. Mark’s ability to keep viewers engaged without taking away from the show is a skill that not all people have. As the series gets ready to head into its 6th season, viewers are looking forward to seeing Mark and the season’s new contestants. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Mark L. Walberg.
1. He Is Jewish
Unlike Mark Wahlberg who was born and raised in Boston, Mark Walberg was raised in a small town in South Carolina. Although the south is known for being primarily protestant, Mark was born into a Jewish family. He told PBS, “As a Jewish kid growing up in a small town in South Carolina, Chanukah was not without its challenges! You had to order your candles ahead of time and it would be really bad if you broke a few because they might not last for all eight nights.”
2. He Has Some Acting Experience
Most of Mark’s TV experience has included hosting of some sort, but he’s put his acting skills to the test as well. His resume includes a handful of acting credits. Most recently, he appeared in an episode of Sneakerheads in 2020 in which he played Mark Wahlberg.
3. He Competed On The Weakest Link
Mark is used to being the host of the shows, but he’s also gotten a chance to experience what it’s like to be on the other side. In 2001 he was a contestant on a celebrity match on The Weakest Link. Not only did Mark participate in the game but he went home the winner. His winnings were donated to charity.
4. He Is A Husband And Father
It goes without saying that Mark is a very busy guy, but family is one thing he always make time for. He and his wife, Robbi Morgna, have been married since 1987. Robbi is an actress who began her career as a child. Most notably she was in the 1980 movie Friday the 13th. Mark and Robbi have two children.
5. He Enjoys Giving Back To Others
Mark has always enjoyed using his platform as a tool to help people in need. Throughout the years he has been involved with over a dozen charities including St. Francis Food Pantries and Shelters, Boys & Girls Clubs of America, and the Los Angeles Police Memorial Foundation.
6. He Has An Account On Cameo
Would you (or someone you know) love to get a cool video message from Mark for a special occasion? The good news is it’s now very easy to make that happen. Mark records and sells personalized video shoutouts through a platform called Cameo. He is currently charging $75 per video.
7. He Loves Relaxing By The Water
When you work as hard as Mark does, it’s nice to be able to kick back and just relax from time to time. One of Mark’s favorite ways to unwind is by hanging out near the water. Whether it be a pool or a beautiful beach, Mark enjoys soaking up some sun and going for a swim.
8. He Likes To Interact With Fans On Social Media
All of Mark’s fans will be excited to know that he is the type of social media user who likes to interact with his followers. It’s not unusual to see him responding to tweets from fans and answering comments and questions. As you can imagine, people tag/mention him quite a bit when their comments are actually directed towards Mark Wahlberg, but he’s always a good sport about it.
9. He Has A Small Farm In His Backyard
Mark loves being outdoors and he appreciates all of the cool things that nature has to offer. He has a small farm in his backyard where he raises chicken and grows food. He has even created a separate Instagram account to create content for the people who also interested in farming.
10. He Was Involved The Young Americans
Mark was a member of The Young Americans which “a charitable organization dedicated to the promotion of understanding and goodwill among people throughout the world through music, dance, performance, academic education, and cultural interaction among Student Members and their audiences.” Although he is now an alumnus of the organization he has remained involved throughout the years.