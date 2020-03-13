Mark Wahlberg Reality Show “Wahl Street” Coming to HBO Max

At this time it’s hard to know how to feel about Wahl Street, a reality show featuring Mark Wahlberg that will be coming to HBO Max eventually for an 8-episode run, which could hopefully be all that people are willing to watch. Likely as not though there might be a second season since people are still very much into Wahlberg and are no doubt willing to tune in more than once to see him and even learn from his many endeavors and lifestyle just how they could change their lives around. Reality shows have been given a bad reputation but have also been seen as highly entertaining by so many even though some of us sit back and continue to wonder why. The positive notes to this show can’t be missed as Wahlberg is actually trying to reach people and make them aware of what they can do to better their lot in life and possibly become even more successful by viewing how he handles his business, how he lives, and how he handles himself through one situation after another. In a way though it simply feels like another chance for a celebrity to say ‘Here I am, look at my success, look at me, look at what I’m doing, I’m still relevant.” Brian B. of MovieWeb sounds as though he’d be willing to tune in, which is to say that it might be worth at least taking a look at just to see if it’s worth more than a couple of seconds.
Maybe I’m being a bit unfair, but it does feel as though people needing this kind of inspiration to do anything with their lives might have had a chance to look in many other directions before being given another look at someone that’s had just as many downs as ups and despite the fact that his career hasn’t always been the brightest has kept moving forward. Seriously, there have been times when it felt as though Mark Wahlberg might have fallen off the map as his career was as close to the dumps as it could get. But the way he’s come surging back in recent years has been a little inspirational, but is also more of a testament to his ability to turn things around, which is likely what people will be focusing on when it comes to their own lives while watching Wahl Street. In a big way he is capable of giving inspiration to many, but it’s still a reality show, and as such the question of how much is actually going to be real and how much will be scripted is still going to pop up more than once. While some will no doubt defend the show and claim that everything we’re seeing is absolutely real, that Mark has no need to sugarcoat or gloss over anything, there’s still the need to doubt just a little to keep things honest and possibly on the level.
Mark has had an amazing career really from his days as a rapper to the current status he holds in Hollywood, which still moves up and down depending upon the movies he’s featured in from time to time. But taking on a reality show might normally make a person think that he needs a little something extra to keep himself busy or to keep the money rolling in. That doesn’t appear to be the issue since his current net worth rests at a whopping $300 million. So really it would appear that he might actually be trying to help others with a bit of inspiration and to show people just what they can accomplish and how in their lives. Thinking that an actor is capable of being entirely altruistic is tough since there are far too many of them that are capable of doing such things but for very selfish reasons. But maybe, just maybe, this isn’t about stoking Mark’s ego and is instead just what it looks like, a show that can possibly help people if they interpret and follow the ideas in ways that will work for them and don’t attempt to follow them to the letter. After all, what works for one person isn’t bound to work for everyone as many should have figured out by now, especially when it comes to the average individual and an actor that has a lifestyle and reputation to maintain.
So maybe there’s something more to this and Mark Wahlberg will actually be able to help people out with a reality show that’s geared to show the ups and downs that his life has taken and how he’s managed to push forward through each hardship. It’d be nice to see a reality show that’s not being made just to make a star feel better about themselves in some way, but we’ll see how it goes.