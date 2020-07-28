In the world of country music, Martie Maguire is an undeniable legend. Martie is a talented singer, song writer, and fiddle player whose unique skillset has kept countless people entertained. As one of the founding members of The Dixie Chicks (now known as The Chicks) Martie has been active in the industry for more than 30 years. Even if you’re not a fan of country music, there’s a good chance you’ve heard of The Dixie Chicks. At one point, they were so popular that their music was nearly impossible to avoid. The Chicks are considered trailblazers and have won more than a dozen Grammy Awards. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Martie Maguire.
1. She’s Also The Founding Member Of Another Group
Martie is best-known for the music she’s created with The Chicks. However, that isn’t the only band she’s been an important member of. In 2009, Martie and her sister, Emily (who is also a member of The Chicks), started a band called Court yard Hounds. The duo released two studio albums.
2. She Isn’t Very Active On Social Media
When Martie first started her career, social media was nonexistent. However, in recent years it’s become a very popular tool; especially for celebrities. Although Martie does have social media accounts, she isn’t particularly active. Over the last 7 years, she’s only posted 63 times on Instagram. She’s a bit more active on Twitter, but her usage is still relatively light.
3. She’s A Strong Supporter Of The Black Lives Matter Movement
Racial tension in the United States has reached a new boiling point over the last several months. While some people have remained silent in the fight to end injustice, others have chosen to speak up. Martie is among those who has used her platform to spread awareness. She has even participated in local marches to show her solidarity.
4. She’s A Mom
Having a successful career in the music industry requires a lot of time and attention. Some would say that at certain points, tunnel vision is a must. However, even though Martie loves her career, she didn’t let it stop her from having a family. Martie has been married twice and she has three children. She has been open about her struggles with infertility and has shared that she used IVF to conceive her children.
5. She Plays Several Instruments
Learning to play an instrument isn’t an easy thing to do, but Martie has a special talent. Martie is best-known for her skills as a fiddle player, but she also knows how to play several other instruments. Martie can play the guitar, the violin, the mandolin, and the viola.
6. She’s A Vegetarian
Taking care of her body is one of Martie’s top priorities. One of the way she does this is by eating a diet that doesn’t include any meat. Ironically, Martie was once featured in a McDonald’s commercial for the McRib. Instead of actually eating the sandwich, she took a bite and then spit it on when filming was done.
7. She Wanted To Be A Dermatologist
Martie has always known that she wanted to be an artist. She started singing at a very early age and found herself getting hooked right away. As a result, she never had to worry about pursuing any other jobs. But she does say that she’s always wanted to be a dermatologist.
8. She Loves Connecting With Her Fans
In order to have a career as long as The Chicks’ a strong fanbase is important. After all, no musician or actor can possibly have a successful career without fans. For that reason, Martie has a deep amount of love and respect for her fans and she loves interacting with them whenever she gets the chance.
9. She’s Developed A More Laid Back Approach
We’ve all heard stories about how hectic the music industry can be. But if there’s one thing Martie has learned throughout the years, it’s the importance of staying calm. She told The Boot, “You’ve got to live your life first and do your job second. The older I get, the more laid back I am about, whatever happens, happens.”
10. She Wasn’t Really A Fan Of The Name Dixie Chicks
For more than 31 years, the band was known as The Dixie Chicks. However, they have recently decided to change the name in an effort to disassociate themselves with the history of the confederacy. Some people would assume that it would be hard to say goodbye to the old name, but Martie didn’t feel that way. She always thought The Dixie Chicks was somewhat of a “stupid” name.