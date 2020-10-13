Martin Bobb-Semple may not be a name you’ve heard of yet, but that won’t be the case for much longer. The talented young actor is currently making his rise through the ranks. In just six years after making his on screen debut, Marin has managed to earn a handful of acting credits that have given him the chance to share his talent with the world. His most notable role has been in the ABC sci-fi series Pandora in which he plays Thomas James Ross. It has also been announced that he will have a role in the upcoming TV series One of Us Is Lying which is based on the novel of the same name. Needless to say, the next few years are going to be huge for Martin. Continue reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Martin Bobb-Semple.
1. He’s A Photographer
Martin’s creative talents don’t just include acting. He is also a very skilled photographer who has a natural ability to capture the beauty in any moment. He started a business called The Photo Store where he sells framed photos, canvas prints, and posters of photographs he shot.
2. He Started Acting As A Child
Anyone who has ever been bitten by the acting bug knows that it’s impossible to shake the feeling. Martin fell in love with acting at a very young age any by the time he was 9-years-old he was already getting involved. He got his start in local state productions before eventually getting his first on screen role.
3. He Loves To Stay Active
Regular exercise is a great way for people to keep their bodies in shape while also allow them to clear their heads. Martin is the type of person who loves to stay active and he isn’t afraid to break a sweat. Instead of only working out at the gym, he also likes to incorporate other styles of exercise such as outdoor training.
4. He’s Traveled All Over The World
Living life to the fullest is definitely one of Martin’s goals and he has made it a point to do his best to achieve it. He loves to travel and see the world and has visited countries like Canada and France. Martin’s love of traveling is also ties in nicely to his love of photography.
5. He Isn’t The Only Actor In His Family
Martin isn’t the only person in his family who is part of the acting community. His relative, Isaiah Bobb-Semple, is also an actor. There isn’t much known about Isaiah at the moment and it’s unclear whether or not they are brothers, but according to his IMDB page he is still in the very early stages of his career. So far, his only on screen appearances have been in two short films.
6. He’s Not Afraid To Speak His Mind
There are lots of people in the entertainment industry who are afraid to speak their mind because they’re afraid of the repercussions. They feel that if they say the ‘wrong’ thing, they could hurt their careers. Martin, however, doesn’t let that fear hold him back. He isn’t afraid to stand up for what he believes in and has used his social media platforms to speak openly in favor of protests against racism and the Black Lives Matter movement.
7. He’s A Proud Uncle
Family is very important to Martin and he seems to have a very strong support system. He appears to be single and doesn’t have any children of his own, but he is a very proud uncle. He has a young niece who he loves to spend time with as often as he can. It goes without saying that he’s the cool uncle.
8. He Doesn’t Have A Large Social Media Following
Martin has worked very hard over the last few years to create a name for himself in the industry. Unfortunately, however, his hard work hasn’t translated into a large social media following. Currently, he has less than 1,000 followers on both Instagram and Twitter. As he continues to land big opportunities in his career, his social media following will likely grow.
9. He’s A Private Person
So far in his career, Martin seems to be a private person who likes to keep his personal life out of the spotlight. He hasn’t done many interviews and he doesn’t like to overshare on social media. This is something that could change as he becomes more famous, but we wouldn’t blame him if he chose to stay on the private side.
10. He Loves To Be Outdoors
Martin is an adventurous person who is always down to go exploring or try something new. He spends a lot of time outdoors and he loves to do things like ride bikes, go swimming, and hang out at the beach. In August 2018, he even went sky diving and said “there’s nothing like it.”