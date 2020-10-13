Home
Entertainment
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Martin Bobb-Semple

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Martin Bobb-Semple

52 seconds ago

Martin Bobb-Semple may not be a name you’ve heard of yet, but that won’t be the case for much longer. The talented young actor is currently making his rise through the ranks. In just six years after making his on screen debut, Marin has managed to earn a handful of acting credits that have given him the chance to share his talent with the world. His most notable role has been in the ABC sci-fi series Pandora in which he plays Thomas James Ross. It has also been announced that he will have a role in the upcoming TV series One of Us Is Lying which is based on the novel of the same name. Needless to say, the next few years are going to be huge for Martin. Continue reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Martin Bobb-Semple.

1. He’s A Photographer

Martin’s creative talents don’t just include acting. He is also a very skilled photographer who has a natural ability to capture the beauty in any moment. He started a business called The Photo Store where he sells framed photos, canvas prints, and posters of photographs he shot.

2. He Started Acting As A Child

Anyone who has ever been bitten by the acting bug knows that it’s impossible to shake the feeling. Martin fell in love with acting at a very young age any by the time he was 9-years-old he was already getting involved. He got his start in local state productions before eventually getting his first on screen role.

3. He Loves To Stay Active

Regular exercise is a great way for people to keep their bodies in shape while also allow them to clear their heads. Martin is the type of person who loves to stay active and he isn’t afraid to break a sweat. Instead of only working out at the gym, he also likes to incorporate other styles of exercise such as outdoor training.

4. He’s Traveled All Over The World

Living life to the fullest is definitely one of Martin’s goals and he has made it a point to do his best to achieve it. He loves to travel and see the world and has visited countries like Canada and France. Martin’s love of traveling is also ties in nicely to his love of photography.

5. He Isn’t The Only Actor In His Family

Martin isn’t the only person in his family who is part of the acting community. His relative, Isaiah Bobb-Semple, is also an actor. There isn’t much known about Isaiah at the moment and it’s unclear whether or not they are brothers, but according to his IMDB page he is still in the very early stages of his career. So far, his only on screen appearances have been in two short films.

6. He’s Not Afraid To Speak His Mind

There are lots of people in the entertainment industry who are afraid to speak their mind because they’re afraid of the repercussions. They feel that if they say the ‘wrong’ thing, they could hurt their careers. Martin, however, doesn’t let that fear hold him back. He isn’t afraid to stand up for what he believes in and has used his social media platforms to speak openly in favor of protests against racism and the Black Lives Matter movement.

7. He’s A Proud Uncle

Family is very important to Martin and he seems to have a very strong support system. He appears to be single and doesn’t have any children of his own, but he is a very proud uncle. He has a young niece who he loves to spend time with as often as he can. It goes without saying that he’s the cool uncle.

8. He Doesn’t Have A Large Social Media Following

Martin has worked very hard over the last few years to create a name for himself in the industry. Unfortunately, however, his hard work hasn’t translated into a large social media following. Currently, he has less than 1,000 followers on both Instagram and Twitter. As he continues to land big opportunities in his career, his social media following will likely grow.

9. He’s A Private Person

So far in his career, Martin seems to be a private person who likes to keep his personal life out of the spotlight. He hasn’t done many interviews and he doesn’t like to overshare on social media. This is something that could change as he becomes more famous, but  we wouldn’t blame him if he chose to stay on the private side.

10. He Loves To Be Outdoors

Martin is an adventurous person who is always down to go exploring or try something new. He spends a lot of time outdoors and he loves to do things like ride bikes, go swimming, and hang out at the beach. In August 2018, he even went sky diving and said “there’s nothing like it.”


About The Author

Camille Moore
More from this Author

Camille has a master's degree from Saint Joseph University's Writing Studies program, and she currently works as the Writing Center Assistant Director at a small university in western Pennsylvania. Camille's writing has been published on several websites, and she enjoys writing articles and short stories in her spare time. You can follow Camille on Twitter @CamealAshley.


Related Posts

Add Comment

What We Learned from The Snowpiercer Season 2 Trailer
GLOW Season 4
The Real Reason GLOW Season 4 Was Canceled at Netflix
The Animaniacs Jurassic Park Spoof to Mark Their Return
mandalorian
Video Explores How Season 1 of The Mandalorian Should Have Ended
Check Out This First Person Action Short “Everywhere”
Minamata
Why We’ll Be Watching Minamata Starring Johnny Depp
Check Out the Trailer For David Fincher’s “Mank”
31 Nights of Halloween: Robert Eggers’s ‘The Witch’ (2016)
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Martin Bobb-Semple
10 Things You Didn’t Know about E’myri Crutchfield
Remembering Armelia McQueen: Ghost Actress Died at 68
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Chen Tang
Elm Street
Did You Know Marvel Made a Freddy Kreuger Comic in 1989?
Five Reasons Why DeSaad Deserves a Solo Movie
What We Learned from The Batman: Three Jokers Trailer
The One DC Character Who Can’t Stand His Own Super Powers
The Top Ten Dueling Monsters In Yu-Gi-Oh!
The Top Five Yu-Gi-Oh! Villains
Vinland Saga
Why You Should Be Watching Vinland Saga
Super Anime
Check Out Mario & Luigi: Super Anime Brothers
Guy Spends 2 Years Making a Video Game to Propose to His Girlfriend
Video Proves That Mario’s Brother Luigi is a Monster
Thirty Minutes of Rain From Thirty Different Video Games
Someone Managed to Get Doom to Run on a Digital Pregnancy Test