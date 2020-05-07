In the county music world, the name Martina McBride is synonymous with the word legend. Martina is often considered ‘the Celine Dione’ of country music due to her impressive soprano range. She is one of the most well-known female artists in country music and her track record speaks for itself. Over the course of her career, she has been nominated for 14 Grammy Awards. She also won a host of other awards including a Billboard Music Award and an Icon Award from the Academy of Country Music. Here are 10 things you didn’t know about Martina McBride.
1. She Has A Favorite Song Among Her Catalog
Some artists may not be able to pick a favorite song from their catalog, but Martina McBride doesn’t have that problem. She has shared that “A Broken Wing” is her favorite song to perform because it always makes her feel connected with the crowd.
2. She’s A Big Pat Benatar Fan
During the 70s and 80s, Pat Benatar was one of the hottest names in rock music. Martina McBride was a huge fan of Benatar’s work and considered the rocker to be one her teenage idols. In 2003, McBride got the chance to sing together on an episode of CMT Crossroads.
3. She Grew Up On A Farm
Martina McBride has earned lots of money over the years, but she came from humble beginnings. Martina’s father owned a dairy farm in Kansas which is where she grew up. It was on this farm where Martina discovered her love for singing as a child.
4. She Was In Rock Band
When Martina first got involved in music, it wasn’t as the solo artist that we all know and love today. When she was about 8 or 9, she joined her father’s country-rock band called The Shifffters. Martina initially played the keyboard before also singing with the band. As a member of the group, Martina also got the opportunity to perform at local shows.
5. She Used To Work At Dairy Queen
Getting a job is one of the most exciting things that can happen to a teenager. There’s something about the chance to earn money that screams independence. One of Martina McBride’s first jobs was working at a local dairy queen. Even though this job didn’t do anything for her singing career, being able to eat ice ridiculous amounts of ice cream is definitely a good trade off.
6. She Sold T Shirts For Garth Brooks
Everybody has to put in some grunt work to get where they want to go. For Martina McBride, that grunt work included selling tour t shirts for Garth Brooks. Martina’s husband, John, was Brooks’ production manager which allowed the couple to go on the road with him. When John told Brooks about Martina’s singing skills, Brooks said that if Martina ever got a record deal, he’d let her open for him. Once Martina got signed, Garth Brooks made good on his promise.
7. She Was In Baywatch
During the 90s, Baywatch was one of the most popular shows. Millions of people loved to see the hottest lifeguard on TV run around and save lives on the beach. In 1994, Martina McBride also decided she wanted to get in on the action. She appeared in an episode of the show as a character named Sadie Jennings.
8. Dale Earnhardt Sr. Considered Her A Good Luck Charm
Dale Earnhardt Sr. is one of the most legendary drivers in Nascar history. Over the course of his career, he racked up 76 wins. Martina was just as big a fan of Dale’s work on the track as he was of hers in the studio. In 2000, Martina and Dale Sr. met when she performed the national anthem at a race. Earnhardt Sr. asked McBride for her autograph. He had the autograph in his car when he won the race and decided that it had been his good luck charm.
9. If She Wasn’t Singing She’d Be Cooking
At this point, it’s a little tough to picture Martina McBride doing anything other than singing country music. However, she says she knows exactly what she would have done. Martina says she probably would’ve been a chef if she wasn’t doing music.
10. She Loves To Host Parties
One of Martina’s favorite things to do is entertain guests in her home. She loves planning and hosting parties. Not only do these events offer her a chance to show off her cooking skills, but they also provide a fun way to spend time with friends and family.