Marvel Fan Knits 8 Feet Tall Thanos Made from Yarn

Some people take the term ‘life-sized’ seriously since one hardcore MCU fan decided to create an 8-foot Thanos replica out of yarn and a few other needed materials, and it turned out great. Okay, so it’s kind of creepy but it’s still great since the 4 months that went into this project were well spent obviously since she created something that no one else has, and something that can’t even fit into her home it sounds like. Going true to form, this massive representation of Thanos is simply huge and might actually scare the crap out of small children and even a few adults if they came across it in a darkened room. But even with that in mind, it’s still easy to be insanely impressed with this effort. Now maybe she can make a yarn figure of Thor too and possibly include Stormbreaker, you know since Thor finally went for the head in Endgame.
He’s finished! 4 months, over 4kg of yarn, a duvet, several pillows and who knows how many bags of stuffing have gone into this guy and he doesn’t even fit in my flat 😆 taking suggestions for my next lifesize project, but ideally let’s not go for anything over 7ft this time 😊 thanks everyone for the support!
Oddly enough, Thanos, who is a total madman in the comics, was given more of a sympathetic feel in the MCU since he was out to bring order to a disorderly galaxy, but in a way that was reprehensible since it meant simply negating the existence of so many. There are plenty of people that for some reason think he was in the right and that his way of thinking would have saved a lot of needless suffering, but the counter of course is that doing a great wrong to cause a great right isn’t right at all and is alarming when anyone suggests it might be the only way. In a very brutal and uncaring way, the suffering of many could be erased if there weren’t so many people, but in an ideal world, or galaxy, there would be plenty of resources, plenty of space, and plenty of everything for anyone and everyone to have whatever they needed and the opportunities to make their lives better. But obviously, we don’t live in that type of a world, which was made pretty clear by the mad titan. In the comics, Thanos didn’t really care about sustainability, which is a big change the Russo’s brought around for one reason or another. Thanos is a worshiper of Lady Death, the personification of the grim reaper in the comics, and laid waste to half the galaxy simply to please her and gain Death’s favor.
When Death spurned him in the comics Thanos only became worse, threatening to take out the cosmic entities that stood against him as well and taking out every hero that came his way. Infinity War and Endgame were both great stories, but a lot of fans were hoping for what was seen in the comics, at least on some scale, and were likely disappointed in the difference, but still excited by the fact that these were MCU movies and were bound to be entertaining. But somehow, as good as the movies were, it has become easier and easier to criticize the whole ‘been there done that’ idea that the Russo’s used to describe why they didn’t follow the source material. Not only could this have introduced a wide assortment of new characters to the MCU, but it would have been an epic scale that would have been hard for anyone to beat from that point on. As it currently stands, Endgame is a big benchmark for any movie to push past, but it will happen eventually. Like it or not, Thanos is not the biggest, baddest villain out there, and while the MCU has turned him into a ‘woke’ individual looking for a way to make life sustainable throughout the galaxy while still keeping his villain cred, it’s not likely that he’ll be mentioned much unless it’s in The Eternals, or because his past self has discovered that he’s about to be turned to ash in the present. Thanos is a resourceful individual, so it’s possible that he might return if the MCU has need of him. But hopefully, the next time around it will be with a lot more attitude.