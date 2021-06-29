Marvel is Reportedly Working On A Dinosaur-Themed Movie

Hardcore Marvel fans are bound to get a little excited when thinking about what it will mean to bring dinosaurs into the mix since without any need to upset the balance of things it’s fair to say that there’s only one direction that Marvel COULD go when it comes to bringing the prehistoric creatures that have been seen many times in the comics. The Savage Land will no doubt come to mind since in the Marvel mythos it’s a hidden place that would bear revealing at some point since the areas on the map of the Marvel world are slowly but surely being filled in as Atlantis is set to be exposed in the upcoming Wakanda Forever movie, maybe. But the need to bring up the Savage Land would be necessary if the MCU really wants to bring dinosaurs into the fold. Many are likely thinking that Ka-Zar, Marvel’s version of Tarzan more or less, would be showing up as well, but nothing is set in stone at this point and to be fair, it’s likely that while he might be a possibility to see, there are a lot of things that can be done with the Savage Land since it’s been used in many Marvel titles over the years.
The pre-historic refuge that’s located in the Antarctic has had ties to many heroes and villains throughout the history of Marvel, and some have been more attached than others since mutants have found this place as a haven at times while others have found it as a point of interest. The look of the dinosaurs would likely have to be quite a bit different in order to avoid being nailed by Universal for likeness rights, but that shouldn’t be too much of a problem. How the Savage Land would be brought into the mythos though would be interesting to see since at this time it’s fair to say that it would almost need to coincide with another story since otherwise, the development of such a place would be a monumental undertaking.
It does sound as though plans for the Savage Land have been on the books for a while, but nothing has come of it yet. It’s definitely time to start thinking of how to integrate it though since as the MCU grows, so too does its reach, and at one point the world might not be big enough to contain everything that’s about to hit. But stick to the worldview at this time it’s easy to think that there are plenty of ways to make this happen and to do so in a natural and seamless manner that would be easily explained. Now all we have to really wonder is whether Disney is going to be interested in introducing this land on the sly or if they’re going to be upfront and blunt about it. Considering the Mouse House’s love of intrigue and Easter eggs it does feel as though they might bring in someone that can ease the fans into it and then slam them face-first into the reality of the Savage Lands before dragging fans along for the adventure. That might actually work since slipping into the Savage Lands quietly sounds kind of difficult, especially given the many different inhabitants that reside within the area.
Dinosaurs aren’t the only creatures that inhabit the Savage Lands after all, since it’s a hodgepodge of prehistoric beasts that have found a refuge that’s almost like hollow earth in Godzilla vs. Kong, but not quite. There are all types of humans there, mutates, and other creatures that have been created through years of tampering and other strange techniques that took place long ago. Magneto even holed up there a time or two, and several heroes have been there in the past. Wolverine is one that kind of fits in thanks to his more bestial, aggressive side at one point during the Ultimates run in the comics. In essence, the Savage Land lives up to its name since no matter how each tribe that lives there reacts to each other or to outsiders, the jungles of this region aren’t known for being kind to the unwary, and it would be interesting to see how this would work with the current state of the MCU.
It might be that Marvel is trying something completely different, but it makes far more sense to bring in the Savage Lands to the mythos than to try something that might end up in a lawsuit, or close to it, with another studio. With all the source material that Disney has to work with it’s hard to imagine them doing anything else, but then again, the Mouse House lives to surprise people from time to time. Hopefully we’ll get to see some version of the Savage Lands since that would be another great addition to a world that’s already filled with wonders.