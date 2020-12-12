Marvel’s Animated “What If” Show Has Infinite Possibilities

Out of all the shows that are coming to Disney+ this is one of them that is bound to shake things up in a big way since it’s already looking as though creative minds have taken it well outside the comic books and created other stories that are bound to be kind of interesting. Peggy Carter as another version of Captain America, if she’ll even be called that, Cap showing up as a zombie to attack Bucky, and other various stories, such as T’Challa being abducted by Yondu instead of Peter Quill, are all going to be moments that we’ll be looking forward to since the whole idea of What If? is that if one thing was changed and then led to a series of different events that upset the universe we know, the results would be extremely different. Think about simple things, such as what if Peter Parker’s Uncle Ben had survived, or if the Punisher killed Daredevil or anything else that might appear to be controversial enough to alter and really change the MCU. From the looks of this trailer, we’re going to be given a very different What If? than the comics showed, but at least Uatu, The Watcher will still be the one telling the story, since this is how it’s been for quite some time, and the stories have varied in such a way that the entire world has perished from one mistake or different decision.
What If? was always a fun comic to read since it showed a very different side of Marvel that we didn’t get to see all the time since things tended to get pretty brutal when they were changed, more so than usual, as many more people ended up dying and the world was a different place for it. For instance, there are issues that ask what might have happened if the Fantastic Four never received their powers, or if the Avengers had lost the Secret Wars, and many others that have seriously dire consequences for the rest of reality. One that might be interesting to at least mention, even if it’s looking too far forward, is to think about the X-Men and the Inferno saga since now that The New Mutants have been introduced it might be a good idea to at least try to salvage their reputation by bringing in an X-Men story that’s actually capable of involving several mutants at once and creating a story that’s both compelling worthwhile. One thing that’s obvious is that there will be a lot of gender-swapping going on since Peggy Carter with the shield and outfit makes it clear that she’s going to pick up where Steve apparently couldn’t. It also appears that she’s going to be teaming up with Howard Stark, whereby it might be seen that their relationship might possibly change. We’ll have to wait and see on that front.
But if the lavender-skinned woman in the picture above has caught your eye too then you’re not alone, since she would almost appear to be a cross between Wolverine, Nightcrawler, thanks to her ears, and possibly Psylocke since the hue of her claws almost indicates psionic energy of some sort. But then, the pointed ears could indicate a cross between some other character as well, but otherwise, she brings to mind an experiment that was created with multiple genetic qualities that would give rise to someone that’s either used as a weapon or, well…that’s usually it in Marvel really. Whatever is going to be presented it already looks like it’s going to be all kinds of awesome since the limits of this kind of show haven’t been seen yet considering that it’s possible to take just about anything that’s been in the MCU to date and turn it on its ear to see what might happen and what kind of story might emerge. There are so many different tales and so many different ways that things could go that just sitting here trying to think of a good number of them is a dizzying experience considering all the things that might have happened differently would create another alternate Marvel universe if they stuck.
It’s possible that things will start off a little slowly as people get used to this series and hopefully lean into it as things continue to progress since as I stated, the possibilities are so plentiful that trying to think of every possible way that a story could go is hard to do. But it’s a guarantee that a lot of the stories we’re going to see are going to be original since Marvel has made it a habit to surprise the fans while sticking as close to the source material as they can. At the same time, they’ll be introducing a lot of new material that we haven’t seen before, which should be a treat.