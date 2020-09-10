Marvel’s Chadwick Boseman Tribute Video is Worth Seeing

The video pretty much says it all about Chadwick Boseman when it comes to his role as T’Challa, aka the Black Panther, and it’s inspirational to hear that his fellow actors in the MCU enjoyed their time with him since it means a great deal to the fans that he was a part of the franchise. His passing leaves a pretty big hole in the story, unfortunately, though it does sound as though Disney is taking care of this and is initially planning to state that T’Challa is killed at one point off-screen, and Shuri will have to take his place. That’s pretty much what happens in the comics to start with, apart from T’Challa’s death, but it will no doubt give rise to the idea that Shuri could very easily take over and that the Black Panther will either become her charge or will one day be handed off to another actor that can at least come close to what Chadwick did. To be certain that sounds easier said than done since he brought to the screen a very compelling look at a hero that has meant a lot to a great number of people since he was technically the first black superhero. Being just as technical, he wasn’t the first Marvel hero to come to the big screen, since that honor should easily fall to Blade, who is a Marvel hero and did manage to hit the big screen in the 90s, but of course, many people don’t talk about this.
Another thing that people don’t appear to mention much is that Chadwick had a couple of other noticeable roles that made him great as he played Jackie Robinson in 42, a movie that detailed the life of Robinson in its own way and showed how difficult it was for him to enter into professional baseball thanks to his color. Boseman played this role with a great amount of respect and managed to impress quite a few people along the way. Even his turn as Vontae Mack in Draft Day with Kevin Costner was pretty good despite the fact that he didn’t get a lot of screen time. One thing to note about Chadwick was that he took his roles very seriously but he managed to have a lot of fun with them while he was on set as well and pushed his game to such a degree that everyone around him had to step up just a bit in order to keep up, which was great since it meant that he didn’t just act out his part, he actually inspired others to step up and bring their A-game to make the movie even better. It did take him a while get going and really be noticed, but once he did it was clear that nothing was stopping him, though his battle with cancer was something that was hard to hear since he’d kept it on the down-low for some time.
He had his reasons obviously and he was hoping that things would turn around, but eventually, the big C takes quite a few people that contract it one way or another, even if there are folks that win the fight. His loss is a heavy blow to the MCU and to fans since he was well-liked throughout the fanbase and is bound to be missed since he was a stellar actor that could have gone much further. His tribute video is special in the fact that it tells the tale of his time in the MCU in glowing terms and explains how he felt about it in a brief burst that gives hope to a lot of people and makes it clear that he enjoyed the time he had. Those that worked with him found Chadwick to be a very astute and driven individual that was still a pleasure to be around and was an individual that gave everything of himself on camera and wasn’t afraid to step into a role such a T’Challa, which obviously put a lot of expectation on him and was bound to make or break anyone that took on the character. Needless to say, no matter what a person thinks about the Black Panther movie, he did a great job in making the character come to life, and he put a great deal of himself into the legend that will surely live on for a while to come. Some would say that the movie wasn’t quite as great as it was hyped up to be, and I am one of those, but it’s not hard to say that he was still an impressive character since as the Black Panther, Chadwick Boseman was able to pump up a lot of people on set and in the theater when he came on screen. The movie might not have been thought to be as vital to cinema as some would think, but his performance was nothing less than brilliant.