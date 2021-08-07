10 Things You Didn’t Know about Mary Welch Fox Stasik

Mary Welch Fox Stasik is a designer, a television personality, and someone worth following. She’s got a brand-new show on HGTV, a famous husband, a family that grew quickly, and she’s got some of the most talented design skills we’ve seen in a long time. She’s not only beautiful and talented, but she also has a strict feeling about how she does business with her clients, and it is through connection, personal attention, and a deeper understanding of what people need and what they are looking for. She has what it takes to become a household name, and we cannot wait to see what she does with her new platform on television. Until then, here’s what you need to know about the newest star in the design world.
1. She’s From Nashville
She’s a born and raised Tennessean. She was raised in Nashville, where she spent her childhood dreaming of her future. The problem is that she did not know what she wanted to do with her future. She did know that she wants to have a life she gets to experience to the fullest, but she didn’t know exactly how she’d manage that.
2. She Went to College
When she was done with high school, she knew she wanted to do some traveling and experience some new things. This led to her Colorado for college. She attended Colorado State University, and she got to experience some of the country while she was there – a much different experience than the one she grew up with in Nashville.
3. She’s Worked All Over the Country
Being in Colorado made her realize just how much she enjoys the world and seeing what it has to offer. She went to work after college right in Denver. While she loves the area, she also knew she wanted to experience more. This led her to work in New York in addition to everything else she was doing.
4. She Loves Travel
The idea of living and working in different areas of the country was a major moment of realization for her. She was studying different things in different places: fashion, music, art, fitness, and more. She knew then that it was travel she loved the most, and that with that came a love of so many other things. She’s hooked, and she takes every possible opportunity to travel.
5. She Thrives on Connection
One of the things that set her apart from her design counterparts is her deep desire for connection. She loves to meet new people, to get to know them on a much deeper level, and she thrives on the many connections she forms. That’s what makes her such a great designer. She takes clients she’s never met before and turns them into friends she knows well.
6. She Has a Design Company
Her design company is Mary Welch Fox Design, and she’s proud of the work she does and the successes she’s created. She works closely with her clients and her team, and she works to ensure that everyone gets a personal experience unlike that of anyone else she’s worked with in the past.
7. She is on HGTV Now
If you think you recognize her name, it is because she is the woman who is currently involved in things like being a reality star. She has a new show that debuted in August 2021 on HGTV. It’s called “Breaking Bland,” and we think the title is self-explanatory.
8. She is Working in South Carolina
After working so long in New York City, she’s moving her work to Charleston, South Carolina, for her new reality show. She’s having the time of her life bringing the style she cultivated in New York City down to Charleston, and her clients are thrilled with the work that she is doing.
9. She is Married
She’s married, and her husband is famous. He is a bassist and a band member involved with Umphrey McGee. He’s from Indiana, but he attended college in a famous place. He is an alum of the University of Notre Dame, where he and his friends founded their famous band.
10. She is A Mom
She left the big city to head to Charleston with her family, and that is when her family really got exciting. She and her husband welcomed their first daughter after their big move. Her name is Amelia, but they call her Punky. Shortly after they welcomed their first baby, she found out she was expecting her second baby. Their second daughter, Micky Simone was born shorty after. Motherhood is a dream for this design mom.