Mason Cook’s acting career started so early that there are a lot of people out there who can literally say they’ve watched him grow up. Although being a young person in the entertainment industry isn’t easy, and a lot of child stars fade into obscurity, Mason Cook has defied the odds. His resume now boasts more than 30 acting credits and he adds more each year. Most people will recognize Mason for his work in shows like Speechless and The Goldbergs. Although most of his work has been on the small screen, he has a big movie project in the works with the upcoming film Plan B which is set to be released in 2021. Keep reading to find out 10 things you didn’t know about Mason Cook.
1. He’s From Oklahoma
Mason was born in Oklahoma City, but it’s a little difficult to say that he was raised there since his acting career began at such an early age and he ended up moving to Los Angeles. These days, he continues to be based out on the West Coast and it’s unclear if he still has any family in Oklahoma.
2. He Likes Extreme Sports
There are a lot of things about Mason that make him very different from other people his age, but in other ways, he’s a ‘typical’ 20-year-old. Mason is the kind of person who is always looking to have fun and he loves a good adrenaline rush. When he isn’t busy with work, he loves do ride his BMX bike, skate, surfboard, and surf.
3. His Role In Success Was Re-Written For Him
Many people don’t know that the character Mason played in Success was originally supposed to be much different. During an interview with The Italian Reve, Mason said, ” Ray was written as 10-12 years old, and I was 15 at the time. I have always played younger than my real age, but that was just too big of a stretch. Luckily, the casting director has long been a strong advocate of mine, and she insisted that the producers see me anyway…Long story short-ish, the role of Ray was re-written for me, and Dylan was re-written as a 13-year-old girl!”
4. He Is Passionate About Helping Others
Young people often get a bad reputation for being apathetic to things that don’t affect them directly. That isn’t how Mason is at all, though. He has always been serious about using his platform to give back to those in need. He has collaborated with quite a few charity organizations including the Elizabeth Glaser Pediatric AIDS Foundation and Shane’s Inspiration.
5. He Hasn’t Taken Acting Classes
Formal training of some sort is a big part of many actors’ journeys, but Mason’s has looked a little different. While talking to The Italian Reve, Mason said, ” I haven’t ever taken any acting classes, and in grade school, I wasn’t in the school plays. Actually, I was the kid climbing trees and hiding from teachers.”
6. He Doesn’t Care About Fame
There are some people who get in the entertainment industry strictly because they’re looking for fame and recognition. That, however, isn’t important to Mason at all. Instead, Mason is all about the acting and he’s heavily invested in building a long-lasting career.
7. He’s In A Relationship
Mason is young, successful, and handsome which means that his DMs are probably flooded on a regular basis. Unfortunately for all of the hopefuls out there, Mason isn’t interested. He is in a relationship with a young woman named Hannah who doesn’t appear to have any ties to the entertainment industry.
8. He’s Very Selective With The Roles He Takes
Work in the entertainment industry can be hard to come by, so a lot of actors find themselves taking anything that comes along. Mason, on the other hand, doesn’t take everything that comes his way. He told The Italian Reve, “I am picky. Since the beginning of my career, I had a clear idea of the types of roles I wanted to play and, because of that, I have turned down a lot of roles.”
9. He’s Done Some Voice Acting
The majority of Mason’s career has involved live-action roles, but he has also found success as a voice actor. While his list of voice credits isn’t extensive, he does have some noteworthy appearance. In 2014, he voiced two characters in an episode of the popular animated series, Family Guy.
10. He Likes To Travel
Life is meant to be lived, right? That’s exactly what Mason is doing. He loves to get out and explore the world whenever he gets the chance and he has been blessed to be in a position that has allowed him to do lots of traveling. Some of the places he’s been to include France and England.