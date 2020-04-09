Home
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Mason McCulley

Mason McCulley may not have the longest resume in the acting world, but that doesn’t mean his career hasn’t been impressive. Mason’s quiet presence has given him lots of great opporunities. He has worked on shows like Grey’s Anatomy, Westworld and Insecure. In those three shows alone, he’s gotten to work alongside some of the most familiar faces in entertainment. Mason’s time in the business is evidence that you don’t have to have dozens of credits in order to be successful. Continue reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Mason McCulley.

1. He Works At Pepperdine University

Mason McCulley was a student in the theater arts program at Pepperdine University from 2002 to 2005. He began working at the school in 2008 and has been the Entertainment Industry Liaison for more than ten years. In his role, he curates a master class series for students which has included guests like Faith Prince and Sir Anthony Hopkins.

2. He’s A Photographer And Painter

Acting isn’t the only form of arm Mason McCulley has a knack for. He is also a visual artist who has created a unique series from his work. According to his website, “Mason’s art comes in a series of photographs hand colored using enamel, acrylic and water color paints. The series features iconic vintage signs from beloved cities across the country including Hollywood, San Francisco and New Orleans. In addition to his hand colored photographs he has a wide range of abstract and impressionistic pieces…”

3. He’s From Alabama

Mason has spent most of his career living in California, but he’s still a country boy at heart. He was born and raised in Birmingham Alabama and moves to the west coast to attend college. Despite being far from home, Mason is still very proud of his roots.

4. He’s Producing And Directing A Documentary

Mason McCulley is clearly someone who understands the importance of being well rounded. He is currently producing and directing a documentary that tells the stories of Carole Cook and Tom Troupe. Carol was the protege of the legendary Lucille Ball. Her husband, Tom is a writer an actor who co-founded an acting school in Los Angeles.

5. He Was In A Doritos Commercial

Everyone has to start somewhere, right? For Mason McCulley, that ‘somewhere’ was a Doritos commercial in the late 2000s. Although commercials aren’t typically glamorous, they can be a great way to for actors to gain exposure. And if you’re looking to feel some 2009 style nostalgia, this commercial should definitely do the trick.

6. He Has An Interesting YouTube Channel

There are lots of people who made YouTube channels back in the day and uploaded a bunch of videos, never thinking the platform would become as popular as it has. Mason McCulley was one of those people. An old YouTube channel that was created in 2008 now serves as a time capsule for the early days of Mason’s career.

7. He Has His Own T-Shirt Line

In honor of his southern heritage, Mason McCulley created a t-shirt line called Yol. The shirts feature a satirical spelling of the word “y’all”. Mason describes the inspiration being the line by saying that y’all  “is much more than a word. To me it is a way of life. Y’all. You all. The designated group that I am talking to. Through this one word I am automatically classifying y’all into one being. Barriers are broken. Y’all holds no gender, race, or age. The identity of y’all is universal.”

8. He Produced A Web Series

One of Mason’s proudest accomplishments is the web series, Break a Hip. In addition to acting on the series, McCulley also served as a producer. The show’s star, Christina Pickles, won an Emmy in 2018 for outstanding actress in a short form comedy or drama series.

9. He Was Born With A Heart Defect

Mason was born with a hole in his atrial septum. The atrial septum is the wall that separates the upper and lower chambers of the heart. By the time the defect was discovered when he was 14-years-old, the hole had grown to the size of a golf ball. Fortunately, he was able to the hole repaired through a surgical procedure.

10. He Has An Alter Ego

Social distancing has people doing all sorts of things to stay entertained. For Mason McCulley, this period of isolation has resulted in an alter ego named Joan, the librarion. McCulley has created a series of funny videos featuring Joan and her antics.


