For some people, cooking is nothing more than following a few instructions and hoping for the best. But for professional chef, Massimo Capra, it’s so much more than that. When Massimo steps into the kitchen, you already know that magic will be made. The talented chef has become well-known for his vast knowledge and impeccable skills. Over the years, he has appeared on several TV shows including Top Chef Canada and Chopped Canada. Recently, he competed against fellow Canadian chef, Matt Basile, in the TV series Fridge Wars. With his competitive nature and culinary creativity, it’s easy to see why Massimo has gotten so much praise for his work. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Massimo Capra.
1. He Was Born In Italy
Massimo has lived in Canada for many years, but he was actually born and raised in Italy where he came from somewhat humble beginnings. He grew up on a dairy farm where he and his family supported themselves by living off of the land. When he was 15-years-old, he had to decide what he wanted to do for a career, and he chose to enter the world of cooking.
2. He’s An Author
Massimo loves what he does and he’s always excited to share it with the world. He has written four books over the years including his most recent book, 3 Chefs: The Kitchen Men, in which he Jason Parsons, and Michael Bonacini share some of their best and most creative recipes.
3. He Loves Giving Back To Others
Helping those in need is something that has always been important to Massimo. Throughout his career, he has worked hard to his platform to give back to others. He has supported several organizations and causes including The Darling Home for Kids which is an Ontario based organization that “provides high quality respite, residential and hospice palliative care services for children who are medically complex, many of whom suffer from progressive illness.”
4. He Wasn’t Always Passionate About Cooking
Most people probably assume that Massimo decided to be a cook because it’s something he really loved to do. However, that’s not actually the case at all. He told ArabianIndustry.com, “I couldn’t afford to continue my education and needed to make money and I decided to take a trade school course. It was purely a choice of profession to become a chef. The passion came later.”
5. He’s Very Active On Instagram
In the cooking industry, presentation is almost as important as taste. Essentially, people want their food to look as good at tastes. This visual component makes Instagram the perfect platform for chefs to connect with their fans. Massimo makes good use of his Instagram presence and regularly uploads pictures and videos of meals he’s prepared.
6. He Believes In Eating Seasonally
We all know that there are certain foods that only grow in certain places at specific times of year. Still, many people want to eat what they want regardless of where they live or what season it is. However, Massimo told The Snack that he believes that eating seasonally is the “smart” and most “nutritious” option.
7. His Oldest Son Passed Away
The thought of losing a child is something most parents won’t even want to imagine. Unfortunately for Massimo Capra, it became a reality. In 2018, his oldest son, Andrew, passed away in an accident while living in Prague. After his son’s passing, Massimo shared a heartfelt post on social media in honor of Andrew. He wrote: “Andrew was an exceptional person who was kind, and brilliant. He inspired countless people with his generous spirit and amazing creativity.”
8. He Thinks Food Should Have Soul
Like any other chef, Massimo wants his food to look good – but he isn’t overly concerned with aesthetics. While talking to The Snack, he said, “There are too many people with tweezers spending time perfectly balancing a microgreen on top of an already fantastic dish. I think you lose some of the soul of the food when you try too hard to position food as art—it needs to have soul.”
9. He Loves To Travel
Massimo’s dishes are inspired by places all over the world, so it’s only right that he visit some of these places as well. He is an avid traveler and loves to explore new areas whenever he gets the chance. some of the places he’s been include Budapest, Bora Bora, and Dubai.
10. He’s A Dog Person
Massimo is a dog person and he has a sweet little fur baby named Ellie. Although his Instagram profile is dedicated to food and occasional pictures of friends and family, Massimo has also managed to throw a couple pictures of Ellie in the mix. When he isn’t busy in the kitchen, he loves spending time with his loved ones, including Ellie.