Master of None Gets a Season 3 Trailer

One thing to say about the explanation behind focusing on the relationship between the characters played by Lena Waithe and Naomi Ackie in season 3 of Master of None is that people are going to pounce on the idea of not seeing Aziz Ansari in front of the camera as much, and it does feel as though misconceptions will be aired. What will be pushed, or at least appears to be the case, is that this coming season will focus on the marriage of Denise and Alicia, Waithe and Ackie respectively, and how they go about their everyday lives living on a farm in upstate New York. While some fans, those that aren’t fully up on current events or even recent history, might wonder why this is happening, all it takes is a quick Google search to remember that Ansari was put on blast a few years back when a date accused him of sexual harassment when he had no idea that he’d done something wrong. However one wants to look at that particular case, the third season of Master of None will focus far less on a single man seeking love and more on the marital relationship of two women of color, which is definitely keeping in line with what people kind of expect Ansari to do since he caved so quickly to the call of sexual harassment. Whether he did or didn’t, this is a very common occurrence these days when it comes to backing down and finding a way to placate the fans in order to avoid a measure of unwanted criticism that might come anyway. To be certain, it’s likely that many people will say that Ansari is doing the right thing and shifting focus onto a relationship that is bound to please far more people than had his character, Dev, returned to showcase his love life once again. But the fact remains that many will still feel that it’s likely that he’s simply trying to avoid any unwanted press that could paint him in a negative light. Whatever the case might be, season 3 is coming and the focus is shifting, which means fans will be given something different to look at.
The subject of marriage will no doubt be shown in a slightly different light but it will also apparently be shown in a manner that many people can recognize since there are highs and lows to just about every marriage and people experience them in very different ways. One day a couple can be vibing with each other without fail, and the next they might not be able to coexist in the same space and will find the need to be as far away from one another as they can. That’s marriage, and it’s very possible that we’ll see in this third season that no matter who a person is married to, there will be difficulties from time to time simply because human beings are built this way and relationships aren’t bound to be perfect all the time. Likely as not the relationship in this season will be shown in a light that makes it clear that things are bound to be different for same-sex marriages once they’re out in public but will be more or less the same as anyone else’s once they’re in private. People might not want to accept this at all times but it is the truth since society, unfortunately, will judge, stare, point, comment, and judge some more since this is what people tend to do in large groups when anyone acts outside of what society as a whole thinks is normal.
Marriage can be an easy or difficult thing as the trailer shows considering that the bonding of two different people is bound to create a meeting of minds and hearts that can also result in a schism at times thanks to the differences between two people, even if they share a great number of similarities. Season 3 is already looking to be something that might be comical in some ways but will also be more than a little serious now and then too, which is what people might be expecting. With Ansari behind the camera more often than not it does sound as though the show will take on a very different tone and might even steer things in a different direction for the duration of the season. It could prove to be pretty interesting and possibly alter the show just enough that it might enter into a season 4, if that’s desired, with a slightly different tone. It’s probably best to wait and see how people react to this season to see just how the show will continue and what will come next, but it does feel as though it might hit a few positive notes that people will want to see more of in another season.