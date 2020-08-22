In the music industry, commercial popularity and record sales are often seen as the ultimate sign of success. However, the hip-hop community is still a little different in that way. Math Hoffa may not be as commercially successful as some of his peers, but he is still widely respected in the community. Well-known for his skills as a battle rapper, Hoffa has been doing his thing for years, and has become somewhat of a legend in the streets of New York City. Hoffa recently found himself trending on the internet after he battled Method Man. Math’s bars during the battle proved to anyone who’s ever doubted him that he definitely has the skills to keep up with the best. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Math Hoffa.
1. He Has A Large Following On YouTube
Math Hoffa may not be a name you hear constantly, but true hip-hop fans know exactly who he is. He has definitely built a strong fan base among the underground hip-hop community. He has a YouTube channel that has nearly 100,000 subscribers and he shares a wide variety of videos including rap battles.
2. He’s Been In A Movie
It doesn’t look like Math has ever had any aspirations of having a serious acting career, but he does have a couple of on screen appearances under his belt. He was in the 2004 movie, Rap Wars One and he also also made an appearance in the 2017 film, Discretion TV Hollywood NY.
3. He’s A Dad
Math is a very proud father. He has a son named Isaiah and two daughters. Part of the reason why he’s been so focused on battling as much as possible is so that he could have the funds to find one of his daughters. During an episode of Drink Champs he said, “What people that don’t know is I did a lot of these battles for the bag, so I could come out here and find my daughter, who’s half Colombian…And the funny thing is, after the Serius Jones battle, I came out here and I saw my daughter after not seeing her for nine years.” Math explained that he will go into more detail on the situation involving his daughter in a movie about his life.
4. He’s Always Been A Competitive Person
Competition is at the heart of battle rap. You have to be willing to treat it like a professional sport in order to really rise through the ranks. Fortunately for Math, he’s always been a competitive person. Even when he was just getting started, he knew he had what it took to become one of the best.
5. He Thinks Current Hip-Hop Is Lacking Originality
Over the last few years, many fans have expressed their disappointment that a lot of rappers sound the same. Math would tend to agree. During his time on Drink Champs Math shared that he also feels there are too many rappers who try to copy each other’s sound.
6. When He Started Rapping It Wasn’t About The Money
Over the years, battle rap has become very lucrative, but that wasn’t always the case. Initially, battle rapping was something that people did simply because they liked to rap. It eventually became an opportunity for people to display their skills with the hopes of getting signed to a label.
7. He Loves To Create Content
Rap has always been Math’s thing, but over the years it’s become clear that he’s really a content creator at heart. He produces three shows on his YouTube channel: My Expert Opinion, Read Between the Lines, and Friday Night Fights. He also has a Patreon account where he releases exclusive content.
8. Math Hoffa Isn’t His Real Name
Like many other artists, Math Hoffa goes by a stage name. His real name is actually Justin Edwards. In a YouTube video, he explained the origin of the name Math Hoffa. He says that Math stands for an acronym which he doesn’t plan to reveal, and Hoffa comes from the founder of the Teamsters Union, Jimmy Hoffa.
9. He’s A Nets Fan
Math was born and raised in Brooklyn which is the home of several other well-known rappers including the Notorious B.I.G, Jay-Z, and Lil Kim. As a true Brooklynite, it’s only right that Math be a fan of the Nets even though the team hasn’t won a championship in more than 40 years.
10. He’s Released Albums
Battle rap is what Math is most commonly associated with, but that isn’t all he does. He also has the ability to make complete songs. Math has released three albums over the years and the projects have proven that he is a much more versatile rapper than many people expected.