Matt Barr’s combination of acting skills and good looks have helped to make him an undeniable star. In the 17 years since making his first on screen appearance, Matt has gone from small roles all the way up to leading opportunities. Over the course of his career he has become best-known for being in shows like Blood & Treasure and Valor. He also starred opposite Kevin Costner in the TV miniseries, Hatfields & McCoys. Now Matt has yet another opportunity that will help propel his career forward. It was recently announced that he will be joining the cast of upcoming CW series, Walker, which is based on the show Walker, Texas Ranger. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Matt Barr.
1. His Dad Was A Football Coach
Matt was born and raised in Texas where football is a huge part of the culture. Matt had an especially close relationship with the sport thanks to his father, Mike, who was a college football coach. Mike coached at Purdue University and Southern Methodist University before retiring to get into real estate.
2. He Auditioned For Friday Night Lights (The Movie)
Matt’s fans may remember that he appeared in a couple of episodes of the TV series Friday Night Lights. What they may not know, however, is that he also auditioned for the movie. Matt was in high school when he auditioned for a role in the movie, but unfortunately production for the film was put on hold and the original director was replaced and he never ended up being cast in the film.
3. He Was In An Episode Of Gossip Girl
If you were around in the late 2000s/early 2010s, then you’ve probably at least heard of Gossip Girl. The show was a huge hit and helped launch the careers of several stars including Blake Lively and Penn Badgley. Matt appeared in an episode of the show in 2009 where he played Keith van der Woodsen.
4. He Loves Giving Back To Others
As someone who has spent nearly 20 years in the entertainment industry, Matt understands how important it is to use his platform for the greater good. He is very passionate about helping others and he has collaborated with organizations such as the Wounded Warrior Project and the Alzheimer’s Association.
5. He’s Always Been A Huge Kevin Costner Fan
When Matt got the chance to work with Kevin Costner on Hatfields & McCoys it was truly a dream come true. During an interview with The Chicago Tribune Matt said, “I always legitimately idolized Kevin Costner. I grew up a boy in Texas and I wanted to make Westerns. You know Kevin’s a pro at that. And so I had always wanted to work with him…Life has a way of going full circle.”
6. He’s Very Adventurous
Matt has always been the kind of person who loves to live life to the fullest. His favorite way to do that is by going on as many adventures as be possibly can. Matt never turns down a good adrenaline rush and he enjoys doing things like traveling, boating, and diving.
7. He’s A Fan Of The Notebook
The Notebook is the quintessential chick flick. It’s got all the romance you could possibly imagine and the perfect amount of drama. As a result, there are a lot of guys out there who love the movie but would never admit it. Matt, on the other hand, has no problem telling the world that he’s a fan of the film. He told Seventeen.com that he can’t help but cry when he watches the movie.
8. He Once Saved His Sister From Almost Drowning
Matt is a family oriented person and he has an especially close relationship with his siblings. At one point in time, he and his brother even saved their sister’s life. While talking to Seventeen.com he said, “My sister was drowning in the ocean once, and my brother and I dove in and saved her. True story. She owes us her life. Its great leverage; we abuse it all the time!”
9. He Was Almost Cast In Arrow
Almost every actor has a story about a big role they almost got that didn’t quite work out. For Matt Barr, that role was Barry Allen/The Flash in the TV series Arrow. Matt was one of the final people being considered for the role but it ultimately went to Grant Gustin.
10. If He Wasn’t An Actor He Would’ve Been An Athlete
As someone who grew up with a father who coached football, sports have always been a huge part of Matt’s life. If he hadn’t gone into acting, there’s a very good chance that he would’ve ended up doing something athletic. Even though being an athlete isn’t part of his job, he still likes to stay active.