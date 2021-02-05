Not long ago, Matt Mancuso was just a ‘regular’ guy enjoying life with his family, but now he is a legitimate reality TV star and he seems to be enjoying his time in the spotlight. As one of the cast members on the TLC series Unpolished, Matt has made his way onto the TV screens of countless people and viewers love going along for the ride. Although his wife, Bria, and her family are the main focus of the show, Matt has built himself a nice little fan base too. Of course, however, since he doesn’t get as much camera time as Bria and her family, many viewers want to know more about him. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Matt Mancuso.
1. He Is From Louisiana
Although Matt calls New York home these days, but in reality he’s a long way from the place he first called home. Matt is originally from Baton Rouge, LA. We weren’t able to find any clear information on when or how he decided to relocate to New York. More than likely, however, he moved to New York for college.
2. He Spends A Lot Of Time Working Out
It’s unclear whether or not Matt has any experience playing competitive sports, but he certainly looks like he does. Maintaining a great physique is important to Matt and he spends a good amount of time exercising. Whether going to the gym or working out at home, you can bet that Matt is going to find a way to incorporate exercise into his routine.
3. He Is A Football Fan
Matt loves watching football. If there’s a game on TV you can bet that he’s tuned in. He is an especially big fan of Louisiana State University. He also enjoys going to live games when he came but the pandemic has seriously altered the way a lot of people consume sports.
4. He Has A Job
Whether or not Matt has a job has been the topic of countless conversations and Reddit threads. Many have speculated that he is simply living off of Bria and her family’s money, but that might not be the case. According to his Facebook profile, however, he is gainfully employed. The profile shows that he started a new job in 2019 at a company called HILO Equipment and Services.
5. He Enjoys Spending Time At The Gun Range
Being in front of the cameras isn’t the only thing Matt does. He may be living on Long Island now, but he’ll always be a country boy at heart. He enjoys spending time outdoors and one of his favorite things to do is go to the local gun range and get some target practice in.
6. He Is A Dog Person
Team dog is proud to say that its gained yet another member. In addition to his children, he is also a proud pet parent to a dog named Chanel. Although Chanel doesn’t have her own Instagram account, she makes frequent appearances on both Matt and Bria’s pages.
7. He Loves Being By The Water
Although New York has lots of great things to offer, beautiful weather isn’t one of them. Matt hasn’t let that get in the way of enjoying some fun in the sun. He loves traveling and warm destinations are his favorite. Matt always looks forward to being near the water and he enjoys various water activities such as jet skiing and boating.
8. He Is Into Fashion
Sure, Matt isn’t a model and outside of Unpolished he hasn’t worked in the entertainment industry, but that doesn’t mean he doesn’t know how to get red carpet ready. Matt has a great sense of style and he loves putting outfits together. No matter the occasion you can bet that Matt is going to show up and show out.
9. He Is A Fairly Private Person
Since Matt is on a reality TV show, some people might assume that he doesn’t mind having a whole bunch of strangers in his business. That doesn’t appear to be the case at all, though. He actually seems to be a very private person. Outside of the show, there isn’t really much information about him online.
10. Bria’s Family Still Isn’t A Fan
Although Matt and Bria are at a good place in their relationship, everyone in her family still isn’t onboard. Over the years, the couple’s relationship has gone through a lot of ups and downs and some of Bria’s family members feel that Matt hasn’t treated her right and doesn’t deserve her. Regardless though, Matt is in it for the long haul.