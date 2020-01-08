Matt Reeves Reportedly Doesn’t Want The Batman To Be in the DCEU

Right now shaking your head at the idea that Matt Reeves and the DCEU can’t see eye to eye when it comes to Batman is kind of amusing really since on one hand the dark knight is, as Scott Campbell of We Got This Covered states the ‘crown jewel’ of the DC universe since Superman kind of wore out quickly. In a big way Batman has been one of the biggest moneymakers since he was first introduced by Tim Burton back in the late 80s, and despite the big dips and bumps in the road since then it’s been seen that a lot of people still have a lot of love for the caped crusader. Shoot, a lot of people still think that Batman can take just about anyone if he’s got enough prep time, meaning he’s believed to be the most awesome hero ever, bar only a few that are truly beyond him. But still, Reeves doesn’t want his movie joining the DCEU despite what Warner Bros. wants, another slow and steady buildup to a team-gathering moment, likely Flashpoint, that would include those that have already been introduced and those that haven’t yet. Right now it seems like a good idea and a bad idea all at once, and that’s without hedging any bets.
Let’s go over why it would be a GOOD idea to join the DCEU. Like it or not Batman needs exposure and a new face in the suit is going to need the backing of someone to gain the needed popularity that comes with the name. Some might state that Batman doesn’t need anyone around him to make him popular and most times they’d be correct, if they were talking about Michael Keaton or Christian Bale. Robert Pattinson isn’t a slouch in the popularity department, but making his way into an arena that he’s never stepped into before, and as a result he’s really going to need some help. Even if it were a movie that featured him prominently and only featured others in cameos and short supporting roles it would be beneficial since it would allow him to link up with the the DC universe in a way that would bring at least a small amount of comfort to the fans. There are those that might not think this is all that important, that Batman can hold his own no matter what, but I’d direct them to Batman Forever and Batman and Robin without hesitation to see just how Kilmer and Clooney ‘held their own’ when pitted with other actors to back them up and a story that should have been impossible to screw up. Go on, tell me just how great they were, I’ll wait.
Now to the reason it’s a BAD idea for Batman to join up with the rest of the DCEU, and it has the opposite to do with the matter since he DOES need more exposure, but in his own town and on his own terms. In other words Pattinson is going to have sink or swim on his own to see if he needs the DCEU or not, and if he does, then it’s proof that he wasn’t the right guy. If he can rock the suit and the role then it proves that he didn’t need Superman, or Wonder Woman, or Aquaman, or any of them to make the movie a hit. There’s a great deal of skepticism floating around at this time and I’ll admit that part of it is coming from me since despite starting to partake of action in the movies this is still beyond what Pattinson has done in the past. Becoming Batman isn’t like shrugging on a suit of armor and adopting a bad accent, it’s something that the fans will tear him apart for if he’s lousy and will glorify him for if he does great. This is the kind of role that has managed to elevate or ruin those that have put on the suit, and while Michael Keaton didn’t exactly leave on a high note you’d be hard-pressed to find anyone willing to call him the worst Batman either. That role is kind of a three-way tie between Clooney, Kilmer, and Ben Affleck, though Affleck might have a slight edge simply because he stuck around a little longer. Juliet Kahn of Looper has more to say in her own words.
Reeves not wanting his movie in the DCEU does make some sense considering the bad track record that the studio has had as of the Snyder era, and it could be that he doesn’t want his movie picking up the taint of that disgrace. Despite the box office numbers Batman has been sinking ever so slightly and it could very well be that Reeves doesn’t want to see his movie headed in the same direction. One thing you can count on is that there will be people that love Pattinson in the role, and we’ll be hearing plenty of chatter from it the moment that we get to see a trailer.