The last several years of Matt Testro’s life have probably felt like something straight out of a movie. In what seemed like the blink of an eye, he went from an aspiring actor to a legitimate star. When Matt broke into the acting scene in 2013, he quickly got his big break when he was cast in the TV series Nowhere Boys. Being on the show launched him into international stardom. Things didn’t just stop there. During his time on Nowhere Boys, Matt also landed roles on other shows. In 2020, he got another major opportunity when he was cast in the series The Gloaming. The show has recently been picked up by Starz to be released in the United States. As the show continues to reach more people, Matt start to see even more opportunities coming his way. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Matt Testro.
1. He Started Acting As A Child
Matt was only about 6-years-old when he discovered his love for acting. By the time he became a teenager, he was taking acting classes and looking for opportunities. At 16 he decided to take the leap into the professional world and not long after he landed the part in Nowhere Boys.
2. He Likes Boxing
No matter how busy Matt’s schedule gets, exercise is something he makes it a point to incorporate. His idea of working out doesn’t just mean going to the gym and lifting weights, though. He is an avid boxer and does boxing training on a regular basis. He also enjoys sparring although it doesn’t look like he’s ever boxed competitively.
3. He Is Also A Musician
Matt is a multi-talented kind of guy. While the world knows him mostly for his work as an actor, Matt is a musician as well. He sings and plays the guitar. For now, music seems to be more of a hobby for him and we weren’t able to find anything indicating that he’s released any music.
4. He Loves Adventure
Life is meant to be lived and that’s what Matt is all about. He’s always looking for ways to enjoy life and he wants to have as many cool experiences as possible. Whether it be traveling, boating, or hiking Matt isn’t someone who likes to sit around and do nothing.
5. He Is A Private Person
Lots of people who get into the entertainment industry seem to have trouble keeping the details of their personal lives to themselves. That’s not the case for Matt, however. So far, he seems to enjoy his privacy and he hasn’t shared many details about his private life.
6. He Has Had Formal Acting Training
There’s no denying the fact that Matt has lots of natural talent, but he’s also put a lot of work in to help himself achieve his goals. He has undergone lots of formal acting training over the years. According to his page on Star Now, he studied at the National Institute of Dramatic Art in Australia.
7. He Has Four-Star Feet
If you’re wondering what the term four-star feet means, it’s exactly what it sounds like. According to an online database of celebrity feet called WikiFeet, Matt’s feet have earned a four-star rating. At the moment, there are only four votes but there’s a good chance more votes will come pouring in as Matt’s career continues to grow.
8. He Is An Award Winner
Even though Matt is still pretty early on in his career, he’s already been getting lots of recognition for the work he’s put in. He’s won a handful of awards including a 2014 International Youth Jury Prize at the Prix Jeunesse International Festival for Nowhere Boys. With the way his career has been going, there’s a very good chance there will be even more awards in his future.
9. He Has Theater Experience
Being on-screen is what has made Matt famous, but that isn’t the only acting experience he has. He has also done some theater work over the years including an appearance in a production of Mrs. Dally Has a Lover. Now that his TV career has taken off, however, he has been focusing most of his attention there.
10. He Has An IG Fan Page
One of the signs you’ve made it as an actor is when you start having people making fan pages in your honor. Matt can now say that he’s officially reached that point. There are several fan pages on Instagram that have been created to show love to Matt. These pages typically repost content from Matt’s real Instagram page and other online sources.