Every actor knows that it just takes one role to take a career to the next level. This is something Matthew Lintz has experience firsthand since appearing on The Walking Dead. After joining the show in 2018, Lintz has been getting a lot more attention. Not only is The Walking Dead the biggest show he’s been a part of, but it’s also the show where he has been cast for the most episodes. So far he has appeared in 11 episodes. Although his time on TWD has come to an end, Matthew has definitely left a lasting impression on viewers. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Matthew Lintz.
1. His Mom Is An Actress
Matthew comes from a talented family who has made a name for themselves in the acting world. His mother, Kelly Collins Lintz, has had a very successful acting career. She has made appearances in shows like One Tree Hill and The Resident. She also had a minor role in the Lifetime series, Army Wives. Matt had a role on the same show a few years later.
2. He Loves To Travel
Since the beginning of his career, Matthew has been soaking in all of the good things that come along with it. Being an actor has given Matt the chance to travel all over the world – something that he greatly appreciates. Over the course of his career, he has been able to visit several different countries including Italy and Austria.
3. He Auditioned For A Role In Captain America: Civil War
For many actors, getting a role in a superhero movie would be a dream come true. Even though that dream didn’t quite come to fruition for Matthew, he got pretty close. He auditioned for the role of Spider-Man in the 2016 film, Captain America: Civil War. Sources initially reported he was one of the final actors in the running for the role, but the part ultimately went to Tom Holland.
4. His Younger Brother Played Henry First
Matthew isn’t the first person in the Lintz family to be cast on The Walking Dead. His older sister, Madison, played Sophia Peletier during the first two seasons of the show. His younger brother, Macsen, played the younger version of Henry before Matthew was brought on for the role.
5. He Loves Doing TV And Film Roles
Matthew has already been able to land roles in both TV and film, and he says each medium has its perks. He told Cryptic Rock, “the main thing that comes to mind is, that with features, you have one set director. This is while in television, each episode usually has a different director. Both are very unique in their own ways and I love doing both!”
6. He Enjoys Going To The Gym
For lots of people going to the gym is something they consider a chore. However, Matthew loves working out and it’s something that has become a regular part of his routine. He got into lifting a couple of years ago and goes to the gym almost every day.
7. He Likes Scary Movies
Scary movies aren’t everyone’s thing. There are some people who simply aren’t entertained by being scared to death. But for people like Matthew Lintz, scary movies are great. He is a fan of newer horror films like The Conjuring and Annabelle, but he also has lots of respect and appreciation for the classics.
8. He Is Taking A Break From Acting To Go To College
Matthew has been in the acting world for over a decade, and he has achieved a lot of success during that time. However, he has decided that he wants to take a break from acting for a while to focus on living a more ‘normal’ life. Starting in the fall, he will be a student at Auburn University.
9. He’s A Gamer
Matthew is unlike a typical 19-year-old in a lot of ways, but one thing he has in common with other kids his age is that he likes to play video games. He has an account on Twitch where he likes to live stream his games and interact with fellow gamers and fans. Valorant is one of his favorite games to play.
10. He’s Not Very Active On Social Media
Social media has become a popular tool for celebrities, especially those who are Matthew’s age. Even though he has built a large following on Instagram and Twitter, he isn’t very active on either platform. While many people post several times a week, he typically only posts a few times a month. He hasn’t posted anything new on Instagram since May.