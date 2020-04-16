Matthew McConaughey has a COVID-19 Alter Ego Called Bobby Bandito

The message isn’t changing much but as of right now Bobby Bandito, aka Matthew McConaughey, is here to deliver another one, and it has to do with continuing to stay safe and wearing a mask when one is out and about to take extra measures to avoid getting and spreading the coronavirus. The trick is pretty simple, one takes a bandana, a coffee filter, and two rubber bands and with a couple of folds and the application of the rubber bands you have a filtered mask that you can fit on your face when leaving the house. At this point some states are actually advising, if not requiring, that people wear a mask when they leave the house for their own protection and that of others. It might sound like a real pain in the neck to have to take yet another precaution for safety’s sake, but at this point trying to get the virus to simply go away hasn’t worked as well and the number of people that have the virus has actually continued to grow. Whether the numbers are as real as they appear or if someone is padding them a bit to scare people into getting them to do what they want is hard to say since there’s a great deal of paranoia at this time and a level of mistrust that hasn’t been seen in a while.
When it comes to celebrities that mistrust doesn’t necessarily go away but it’s definitely tempered by the idea that the celebrities are attempting to do what they do best, which is entertain us while they’re informing us. A lot of people might have negative things to say about celebrities right now since it’s an easy subject to target given how many people are out of work and need money for one thing or another. Celebrities are doing fine after all for the most part since a lot of them have big, fancy homes and property to wander around, money that won’t run out within a month or so, and are still able to connect with people via the internet to make sure that their status isn’t in jeopardy. But the thing to remember is that a lot of celebrities are trying to help out right now, for various reasons no doubt since a lot of them are likely bored and want something to do as well. Kathleen Elkins of CNBC has more to say on this topic. Apart from keeping themselves on the radar though it’s also about keeping people entertained and giving them something to smile about, to laugh at, and to simply remind them that this isn’t the end of the world, far from it. Life has definitely changed, there’s no doubt about it, but the world hasn’t ended and as a result we’re still here and still capable of laughing, loving, and trying to keep each other safe. That’s a big part of what celebrities are doing with the PSA’s that some folks have grown tired of, finding ways to entertain the masses and inform them on how to stay safe at the same time.
To be fair I’m not sure how well a coffee filter in a bandana would work but it does sound as though it might keep some germs out, even if it’s not foolproof and might only last for so long. It’s still better than going out without a mask in some highly populated areas where people are still seen to congregate either out of necessity or because they simply can’t follow directions. Unfortunately there are still plenty of the latter since a lot of people will either disregard any and all warnings thinking “I’m not sick so it’s okay” while at the same time putting everyone at risk. Some folks don’t want to admit that life has in fact changed in a big way and that the world we live in is, at this time, changing just enough that we need to pay attention and stop being so narrow-minded. Getting COVID-19 isn’t necessarily a death sentence, but not wearing a mask in an area that has a group of people is still seen as kind of dangerous at this point since it doesn’t take much for the virus to spread from person to person. Kevin Bessler of the Washington Examiner has a little more to say on this subject. Taking precautions at this point is bound to help lower the risk of more and more people contracting the virus, and paying attention to the warnings is bound to keep a lot of people informed and hopefully forewarned. The truth is that we ARE all in this together no matter how far apart we’re supposed to stay, and working to rid our society of the virus or at least find a vaccine is of the utmost importance.
Until then however it’s imperative that people actually pay attention and help out as much as possible when out in public, and for crying out loud wear a mask.